8 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death due to short circuit in DJ trolley in Bihar

The deceased pilgrims were onboard the DJ trolley when the incident took place.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 02:36 IST

Eight Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death in Bihar's Sultanpur due to a short circuit in a DJ trolley, PTI reported on Monday.

"Eight people have been electrocuted to death. The Kanwariyas called the police but there were two officials who did not attend the call timely...so, action will be taken against them," the agency quoted SDM Sadar Ram Babu Baitha as saying.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan started on July 22, with the Shravan Shivratri celebration on August 2. During this period, devotees perform the ritual of 'Jalabhishek' at Shiva temples every Monday after collecting water from the Ganga.

More to follow...

Published 05 August 2024, 02:36 IST
India NewsBiharkanwariyas

