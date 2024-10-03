Home
Bihar floods: Mallikarjun Kharge asks Centre, state govt to expedite relief, rescue operations

According to the disaster management department, the number of people affected by flood has reached 14.62 lakh.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 11:18 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 11:18 IST
