Nitish govt being run by 4 ex-bureaucrats, CM in grip of these babus: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the state government was being "run by four retired bureaucrats" and the CM was in the "grip of these former babus".

Addressing a press conference here, three days ahead of floating his own political party, he vowed to dislodge the JD(U) president from power.

Kishor charged the longest-serving CM of Bihar with running his government through a handful of "retired bureaucrats".