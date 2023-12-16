Dalai Lama offers prayers at Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya

Gaya: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday.

The Dalai Lama used a battery-driven automatic car to commute from the Tibetan monastery where he is staying to the Mahabodhi temple, a UNESCO world heritage site. The temple is situated at a place where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment more than 2,000 years ago.

The Nobel laureate was greeted by a large number of Buddhist monks and devotees en route, and upon reaching the temple was escorted to the sanctum sanctorum by priests.

The Dalai Lama arrived at Bodh Gaya amid tight security on Friday. From the airport, he travelled to Bodh Gaya under heavy security cover. A large number of people stood on either side of the road to catch a glimpse of the Dalai Lama, as he drove to the Tibetan monastery at Bodh Gaya.