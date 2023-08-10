Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Driver from Punjab hangs self inside truck in Bihar's Buxar

Jagjeet Singh was found hanging from a rod inside the truck that was parked near an under-construction power plant.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 16:08 IST

Follow Us

A 40-year-old driver from Punjab was found dead inside his truck in Bihar's Buxar district on Thursday, police said.

The body of Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Mansa district in Punjab, was found hanging from a rod inside the truck that was parked near an under-construction power plant in Chausa block, they said.

"Jagjeet's co-driver Kada Singh went to get breakfast and when he returned, he was informed by drivers of other trucks parked nearby that Jagjeet died by suicide by hanging himself inside the truck. Police were immediately informed by the villagers," said Rahul Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination and an investigation was under way, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 16:08 IST)
India NewsPunjabPoliceSuicideBihar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT