Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Elaborate arrangements at Bihar stations to handle Chhath rush: Railways

The window for the return is narrow, but for that too, preparations are in the last stage.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 06:51 IST
India NewsChhath PujaBiharRailway

Follow us on :

Follow Us