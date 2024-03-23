Former JD(U) MLA Ramesh Singh Kushwaha returns to party

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Saturday re-inducted former MLA Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, who had quit the party a few years ago and joined fellow NDA partner Rashtriya Lok Morcha headed by ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

The induction of the former MLA, who had represented the Ziradei seat in Siwan district, along with his wife Vijay Laxmi, was announced before the press at the JD(U) office.

Welcoming the couple into the party, its national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha said the couple had met the chief minister, who is also the JD(U)'s national president, a day ago.

Speaking at the same press conference, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a former state president of the JD(U), dismissed suggestions that by re-inducting Kushwaha the party was "weakening" the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, saying "the NDA is a single unit but sometimes workers may be accommodated in new places for bringing maximum benefit to the alliance".