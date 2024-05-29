Several students faint due to heatwave in Bihar school, hospitalised

Several students on Wednesday fainted due to heatwave conditions at a school in Bihar's Sheikhpura. The students were later admitted to a hospital, reported ANI.
Dr Rajnikanth Kumar, Sadar Hospital Sheikhpura said, "Due to rising temperature, the students are facing difficulties. The students admitted here are stable now."
Another medico, Dr Satyendra from the Hospital told ANI, "Students should be hydrated always. They should drink as much water as possible. It is recommended to not come out in the heat. Water bottles should be carried by all the students."
Suresh Prasad, Head Master, Middle School, Mankaul said, "The 6-7 students fainted when the assembly prayers were going on, due to extreme heat. We tried to provide first aid. Students are facing a lot of difficulties."
Published 29 May 2024, 07:35 IST