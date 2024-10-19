Six people run over by speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka district

<p>Banka: Six people were run over by a speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accident happened near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area around 8.30 pm on Friday, they said.</p>.3 killed, 24 injured in road accident in UP's Siddharthnagar.<p>"The deceased were pedestrians. Four persons died on the spot. Two persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"According to locals, the driver of the SUV fled immediately after the accident. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," he said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident.</p>