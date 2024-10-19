Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Six people run over by speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka district

The accident happened near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area around 8.30 pm on Friday, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 09:51 IST
Road accidentSUVBihar Newsrun over

Follow us on :

Follow Us