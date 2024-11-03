Two children missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Katihar

<p>Katihar: At least two children went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday, an official said.</p>.<p>The mishap took place near Hatkola village in Manihari block when the boat ferrying 12 people capsized in the ganga on Sunday morning, the official said.</p>.Police team attacked by villagers in Bihar's Motihari.<p>"While ten persons have been rescued so far, two children are still missing," District Magistrate, Katihar, Manesh Kumar Meena told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Search operation has been launched by the state disaster relief force to trace the missing children, he said.</p>.<p>"Senior officials of the district administration and local police officials are already there along with rescue team," said the DM.</p>.<p>Manohar Prasad Singh, MLA from Manihari assembly seat, has also reached the spot and is supervising the rescue operation.</p>