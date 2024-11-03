Home
bihar

Two children missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Katihar

The mishap took place near Hatkola village in Manihari block when the boat ferrying 12 people capsized in the ganga on Sunday morning, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:55 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:55 IST
India NewsGangaBihar

