With eyes on Bihar polls, Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party

The party was floated exactly two years after Kishor had embarked on a more than 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' of the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 11:04 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 11:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharPrashant Kishore

