BJP appoints Pradeep Bhandari national spokesperson

PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 13:29 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Pradeep Bhandari, a journalist who runs psephology firm 'Jan Ki Baat', as a national spokesperson of the party.

Bhandari has worked as a journalist for different channels and has regularly done surveys during the assembly and general elections.

In a statement, the BJP said its national president, J P Nadda, has appointed Bhandari as a national spokesperson with immediate effect.

The BJP's website lists a total of 30 national spokespersons, excluding Bhandari, headed by Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Published 23 July 2024, 13:29 IST
India NewsBJPIndian Politics

