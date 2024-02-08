'Blatant lie': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's OBC charge against PM Modi

Malviya said the OBC status first came into effect in India in 1992 after "the Supreme Court in the Indira Swahney judgement that year upheld the government order issued in 1990 that caste was an acceptable indicator of backwardness". Hence, it was not possible for any caste to be included in the OBC category before 1992, he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Narhari Amin said he was the deputy chief minister of Gujarat when the Congress government in the state had notified "Modh-Ghanchi as OBC on July 25, 1994". Amin is a former Congress leader.

"This is the same caste our prime minister, Narendra Modi, belongs to. Rahul Gandhi is insulting OBC communities by cooking up mindless lies on this issue. This decision, and the subsequent government of India notification came when Narendra Modi was not even an MP or MLA, forget being chief minister," Amin wrote on X.

The BJP MP demanded that Gandhi "immediately withdraw his lies". "He should stop defaming OBCs and also apologise to the people of Gujarat for being filled with hate towards our popular prime minister, Narendra Modi," he said.

Lashing out at Gandhi, the MP said that "a person, who does not even know his 'gotra (lineage)', is today giving (an) OBC certificate to the prime minister born in a poor family and Teli community".

"If this is not an insult to all socially backward people, then what is?" he asked.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "When Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders abuse Prime Minister Modi, they try to insult him. But the reality is that they hurt every such person who comes from the OBC community and also those who consider Modi like a father and an idol."

People who have "stolen the surname of Mahatma Gandhi are commenting against Prime Minister Modi, whose personality is as tall as Himalayan peaks. Then people will give them a firm reply", he added.

In an apparent reference to the prime minister's recent speech in Parliament, Bhatia said Modi has "exposed" the Congress and its mindset against the people belonging to OBCs and other reserved categories.

"If at all anyone has worked for OBCs, it's Modi ji," the BJP leader said, adding that the OBC commission was given constitutional status under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.