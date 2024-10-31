BPL founder T P Gopalan Nambiar no more

<p>Bengaluru: Indian electronic company BPL Group founder T P Gopalan Nambiar, died on Thursday, family sources said.</p>.<p>Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, they said.</p>.<p>"... he died at home at about 10.15 am," a family member told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Ather Energy achieves highest-ever monthly dispatches with 20,000 scooters in Oct.<p>Popularly known as TPG, he is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.</p>.<p>Mourning his demise, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones." </p>