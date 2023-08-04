<p>Delhi High Court refuses to entertain a plea moved by the convict of Mumbai train blast Ehtesham Qutbuddin Siddiqui challenging the Central Information Commission (CIC) rejecting his plea where he asked the NIA to seek a sanction for fresh investigation in the matter.</p>.<p>Delhi: After Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' defamation case, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "...We are very excited and happy because the lion will once again roar in the Parliament. Now, without any further delay, the Speaker should revoke the decision."</p>.<p>On scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex: Supreme Court says Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court took note of the affidavit of ASI that it is not carrying out any excavation during its survey and no part of wall etc. will be touched. Supreme Court says why should it interfere with the scientific survey at this stage.</p>.<p>Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Supreme Court staying conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi' surname remark " After independence, Rahul Gandhi is the first person who got a full sentence of two years in a defamation case. Today, the Supreme Court rejected the verdict of the lower court. Everything is going in the right direction now...Congress will return to power in Rajasthan," he says.</p>.<p>Haryana: On Friday prayer, ACP Crime, Varun Kumar Dahiya says, "The arrangements are in place. Through social media and some sources, we have got the information that the Gurguram Police is stopping certain communities and people and not allowing them to go to the mosque for the Friday prayer...We absolutely condemn such information. Gurugram Police is just ensuring that the security arrangements are proper...We are not stopping anybody from going to the mosques."</p>.<p>Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Supreme Court staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname remark case "You will see 'Satyamev Jayate' everywhere on Parliament premises. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today. Rahul Gandhi's victory will come down heavily on Modi Ji...," he says.</p>.<p>"The people of Kerala, especially the people of Wayanad will be happy as they have got their MP back. BJP should give an apology on this issue. The highest court of India realised that this is an attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi..., says Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.</p>.<p>"On August 2, I got a complaint from a lady related to one of the boys who were taken by the Karnataka Police. The complaint was that two boys were taken by Karnataka Police and after taking them they were demanding money for the release of those boys. I could hear that one of the boys was telling her fiance that he needs money and is forced to withdraw one lakh rupees from his account. He also said that the other boy's father was bringing Rs 3 lakh to hand it over to Karnataka Police," says Kochi DCP SSasidharan on the extortion case registered against Karnataka Police.</p>.<p>Delhi: After Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' defamation case, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "The Speaker has to take a decision now. The entire country and world is now looking at the Speaker. Automatically, this should be revoked immediately. This is what we need, this is what the country needs. Our leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will officially request the Speaker with a copy of the judgement."</p>.<p>Supreme Court in an interim order stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark</p><p>There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste, person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches, says Supreme Court. As observed by this court while accepting his affidavit in the contempt petition, he (Rahul Gandhi) ought to have been more careful.</p>.<p>'Modi' surname remark | Supreme Court says it wants to know why maximum sentence was given. Had the judge given a sentence of 1 year and 11 months, then he (Rahul Gandhi) would not have been disqualified, observes Supreme Court. Mahesh Jethmalani says Supreme Court had earlier cautioned Rahul Gandhi when he said Prime Minister was indicted by the top court in the Rafale case. There is no change in his conduct, he adds.</p>.<p>Viral video of NCC cadets being beaten by a man during a training session on the campus of Thane's Joshi Bedekar College: "The action being extremely condemnable is neither a part of any NCC training or organised activity. The NCC is extremely disturbed at the fact that the perpetrator is a cadet or an ex-cadet as per the statement of the Principal of the said college. The student has been suspended by the College": Maharashtra NCC</p>.<p>Bengaluru: BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says, "It's a disaster that almost Rs 11,000 crores have been diverted...This is a huge injustice done to SC/ST youth, women. This money would have gone to their house building, education...The development of the SC/ST community has been totally denied now. This is the greatest injustice done by Congress Govt on Dalits."</p>.<p>Uttarakhand: "Last night, we received the information that 13 people are missing so, we are conducting the search operations and providing necessary help. We are also trying to contact the relatives of those who are missing. We are doing rescue operations with the help of teams and NDRF and SDRF are also deployed there. We are also trying to relocate people who are residing in the low-lying areas, " says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.</p>.<p>'Modi surname' remark case | Singhvi says judge treats this as a serious offence involving a moral turpitude. This is non-cognisable, bailable, and compoundable offence. The offence was not against society, not kidnapping, rape, or murder. How can this become an offence involving moral turpitude?, he argues. In democracy we have dissent, in democracy we have disagreement. What we call ‘shaleen bhasha’. Gandhi is not a hardened criminal. There are many cases filed by BJP workers, but there was never any conviction. Gandhi has already missed two sessions of the Parliament, says senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.</p>.<p>'Modi surname' remark case | Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Rahul Gandhi says complainant Purnesh Modi’s original surname is not 'Modi' and he adopted this surname later. Not a single of the persons Gandhi had named during his speech has sued. This is a small community of 13 crore people and there is no uniformity, or homogeneity. Who is aggrieved in this community are only people who are BJP office-holders and suing, Singhvi adds.</p>.<p>Haryana: On the current situation in Nuh district, SP Nuh, Varun Singla says, "Till now 55 FIRs have been registered and 141 arrests made. Interrogation and investigation going on in full swing...We are constantly working on the leads...19 people went into judicial custody yesterday and the rest are on remand..." The Haryana Govt has issued an order for the transfer of Nuh SP Varun Singla. He will be posted as SP Bhiwani. IPS Narendra Bijarniya replaces him as SP Nuh.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Rahul Gandhi begins arguments. Supreme Court tells Singhvi that he will have to make out an exceptional case today for a stay on conviction.</p>.<p>Assam: Three wild elephants including two calves died after being electrocuted by live electric wire at the Panichanda area under the Rani forest range in Assam's Kamrup district, today.</p>.<p>Delhi: On 'Modi Surname' defamation case, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The world and the country know that this has been done to silence Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament, on the orders and directions of the ruling party. What was the fault of Rahul Gandhi that he will apologise?... Rahul Gandhi is not someone who will apologise. This is not because of the arrogance but because he has not done injustice..."</p>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre, Election Commission and several opposition parties on a PIL seeking direction to the opposition political parties to prohibit the use of the acronym I.N.D.I.A, as reported by <em>ANI</em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/delhi-hc-issues-notice-to-centre-ec-on-pil-over-india-alliance-name-1243663.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The CEN (Cyber, Economic offences and Narcotics) station police personnel arrested a man on the charges of posting a "derogatory" post on Hindu Godon Instagram account.</p><p>According to commissioner of police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, arrested man has been identified as Mohammed Salman (22) from Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru.</p><p>A case was registered against Salman under Sections 67 of the Information Technology Act and under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged derogatory post on Instagram.</p><p>Salman was arrested and was produced before the 7th Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, which remanded him in judicial custody.</p>.<p>A 46-year-old man accidentally slipped and fell into water while clicking a selfie in the bridge situated downstream of Harangi dam at Kushalnagar in Kodagu district on Thursday. The missing man has been identiued as Sandeep from Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru. Fire and emergency service personnel carried out search operations but could not trace him.</p><p>Sandeep along with his three friends had come on tour to Kodagu. He was a tattoo artist and sold domestic dogs.</p>