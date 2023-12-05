Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai after 5 killed in deluge yesterday
North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places and isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, decreasing thereafter, according to the latest IMD bulletin. Track all the latest updates, only with DH.
Chennai MeT predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu
03:3105 Dec 2023
Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th Dec over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast
03:3105 Dec 2023
Cyclone Michaung satellite update: IMD
Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast (Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh Coast) - LATEST SATELLITE ANIMATION TILL 0600 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 5TH DECEMBER, 2023. pic.twitter.com/KfyBWHGMzV
Chennai MeT predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu
03:3105 Dec 2023
Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th Dec over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast
Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th Dec over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off… pic.twitter.com/o9jPKHCk7Q
Visuals from Arumbakkam area facing massive waterlogging
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung that is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.
Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung that is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.