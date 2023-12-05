JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai after 5 killed in deluge yesterday

North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places and isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, decreasing thereafter, according to the latest IMD bulletin. Track all the latest updates, only with DH.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 03:31 IST

Highlights
03:3105 Dec 2023

Cyclone Michaung satellite update: IMD

03:3105 Dec 2023

Chennai MeT predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu

03:3105 Dec 2023

Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th Dec over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast

03:3105 Dec 2023

03:3105 Dec 2023

03:3105 Dec 2023

Waterlogging reported in Guduvancheri, Chengalpattu following heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

03:3105 Dec 2023

03:3105 Dec 2023

03:3105 Dec 2023

Visuals from Arumbakkam area facing massive waterlogging

03:3105 Dec 2023

Visuals of waterlogging in Guduvancheri, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu following heavy rainfall in the region.

03:3105 Dec 2023

Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain

03:3105 Dec 2023

Tamil Nadu | Koovam river rages as water from nearby lakes released into it due to heavy rainfall in the city

03:3105 Dec 2023

Fields in several parts of Machilipatnam in Krishna district submerge due to rainfall and waterlogging as an impact of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung.

(Published 05 December 2023, 02:35 IST)
India NewsIMDCycloneThunderstormsTamil NaduChennaiAndhra PradeshRainfallNDRFFlooding

