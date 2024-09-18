Home
Brother Rahul's charisma has unsettled many: Stalin bats for protection after threats against I.N.D.I.A. ally

'The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy,' the Tamil Nadu CM said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 10:07 IST

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed shock over media reports of 'threat' to Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that the Centre act swiftly to ensure his protection.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader's threat that @RahulGandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother,' and a Shinde Sena MLA's bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats."

"My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation. The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy," Stalin, also the chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, said.

