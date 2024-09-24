BSF lodges strong protest with BGB after jawan abducted by 'miscreants'

In response to this "alarming" situation, the BSF said, its North Bengal Frontier Inspector General headquartered in Siliguri "promptly reached out to the Region Commander of the North West Region, BGB, demanding the immediate release of the abducted jawan."

The force said it has "condemned this act of aggression and lodged a formal protest against the actions of the Bangladeshi miscreants."

It said the force has "emphasised the importance of maintaining peaceful relations along the border and urged the BGB to instruct its citizens to refrain from such unlawful activities."

"The BSF remains committed to its policy of "ZERO FIRING" along the border and seeks cooperation from BGB to ensure safety and security for all," it said.