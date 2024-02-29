Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers; restored now

The Pakistani hackers breached the burger franchise's security systems and also redesigned its website on February 27, creating a digital graffiti wall displaying the group's actions on the website.

"Our website didn't just get a new look; it got a whole new attitude, albeit one we didn't sign up for," the company said.

Instead of taking immediate actions to restore the website, the company said it kept the "graffiti up for a day — think of it as an open mic night for hackers. It's our way of saying, 'Take a good look, folks. Inspiration strikes in the oddest of places'."

Without naming the country, Burger Singh said it is busy dreaming to make the company bigger than its GDP.

"As for our feelings towards the hackers, let's just say we are not losing sleep over it. We are too busy dreaming up the next big thing that'll make Burger Singh more legendary than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course)," it said.

The Gurugram-based fast food company further said, "Our journey is filled with more ups than downs, more burgers than breaches, and certainly, more laughs than worries."

Burger Singh, founded in 2014 by two childhood friends, has stores in 50 cities.