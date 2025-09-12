<p>C P Radhakrishnan, the former Maharashtra governor, was sworn in as next Vice President of India on Friday by President Droupadi Murmu.</p><p>Radhakrishnan contested the V-P elections as the NDA candidate against I.N.D.I.A. bloc's B Sudershan Reddy.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Election Commission certified the election declaring Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice President of India.<br></p><p>Radhakrishnan, who was set to win at least 437 votes, bagged 452 votes indicating cross voting by the I.N.D.I.A. MPs. I.N.D.I.A. candidate B Sudershan Reddy lost the election by a margin of 152 votes.</p><p>The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.</p><p>Dhankhar also attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since his resignation as VP.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme.</p><p>Former vice presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.</p>