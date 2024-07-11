Can expect rapid implementation of AP Reorganisation Act now: Congress's jab at PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 was implemented by the Modi government at a "lackadaisical pace" but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having "lost majority" on his own, a rapid implementation of the legislation can be expected.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh's assertion came over a media report which claimed that the Centre has acceded to a major demand of setting up an oil refinery and petrochemical hub in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of over Rs 60,000 crore.

"An oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh was originally a commitment made by Dr. Manmohan Singh's Government in the Thirteenth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014," Ramesh said.