'Centre did not honour LoP’s post': Sharad Pawar on Rahul Gandhi I-Day event seat row

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday hit out at the Centre over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being allotted a front-row seat at the Independence Day event, accusing it of not honouring the post of LoP.

Addressing party workers of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, Pawar said the threat to the Constitution is still not over even if the BJP did not get majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Centre did not honour the post of Leader of Opposition,” Pawar said.