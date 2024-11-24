Home
Centre issues guidelines for disability reservation to ensure uniformity

The guidelines also state that if a post is deemed suitable for them, all subsequent promotional posts will also be reserved for persons with disabilities.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:18 IST

