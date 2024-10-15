Centre pushes for peace as Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs from Manipur meet in Delhi since violence began

<p>New Delhi: Around two dozen MLAs belonging to Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meiti and Naga communities from Manipur met here for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023 and "unanimously resolved" to appeal to the people of all communities in the state to shun the path of violence to ensure that no more lives are lost.</p><p>"A group of elected members of Manipur Assembly, representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met in New Delhi today to discuss the current scenario in the state. The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the State belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost," an official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.</p><p>Around 20 MLAs from the warring Meitei and Kuki communities and three lawmakers from Naga community attended the over-two-hour-long meeting convened by the MHA to resolve the differences and find an amicable solution to the raging ethnic conflict in the north-eastern state. Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were not present in the meeting.</p>.Manipur actor Bijou Thaangjam calls out 'Jigra' casting team for 'unprofessional behaviour'.<p>Those who attended the meeting included Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Tongbram Robindro and Th Basantakumar Singh from the Meitei side and Kuki MLAs Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen, who are ministers. The Naga community was represented by MLAs Ram Muivah, Awangbow Newmai and L Dikho</p><p>BJP MP and party's north-east coordinator Sambit Patra was also present in the meeting, the first in 17 months when lawmakers of both sides sat together, attended by the union government's interlocutor AK Mishra and other senior officials. Officials said Patra had a role in bringing together the MLAs and that explained his presence in the meeting.</p><p>Ten MLAs belonging to the Kuki community have not visited Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and state capital Imphal since the violence erupted and have missed all sittings of the Assembly.</p><p>During the meeting, sources said both sides put forward the views and grievances while discussing the way forward.</p>.Why is PM Modi 'steadfastly refusing' to visit Manipur: Congress jabs PM over Laos visit.<p>Officials expressed hope that the "good beginning" will result in something positive though "no miracle" was expected in the first meeting itself. They felt more meetings would be convened to move towards peace.</p><p>Last month, Shah had said that the government has created a roadmap to find a solution in Manipur and is talking to both Meitei and Kuki communities besides taking security measures to stop infiltration from Myanmar calling it the "root cause" for all problems.</p><p>"We are hopeful to bring the situation under control. We are in talks with both the local tribes. This is ethnic violence and there cannot be any solution until there is a dialogue. We are speaking to the Meitei and Kuki groups. We have created a roadmap to solve the issue," he said on September 17</p>