Centre removes minimum export duty on Basmati rice

The Union government has decided to remove the minimum export duty on Basmati rice, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.
Chouhan said that the move will help Basmati-producing farmers in getting fair prices for their produce and with the increase in demand for Basmati rice, exports will also rise.
"The Modi government, sensitive towards farmer welfare, has decided to remove the minimum export duty on Basmati rice. With the removal of export duty, Basmati producing farmers will get fair prices for their produce and with the increase in demand for Basmati rice, exports will also rise," he wrote.
More to follow...
Published 14 September 2024, 06:41 IST