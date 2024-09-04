Centre seeks action taken report from states on ensuring doctors' safety in hospitals

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked the states to submit an action taken report by September 10 on the immediate remedial measures that has been undertaken in the hospitals to ensure safety and security of doctors and other healthcare workers.
The Centre asked the states to identify high-risk areas in hospitals with high footfalls and oversee installation and functioning of the CCTV cameras as a part of the overall safety measures to be implemented in the hospitals.
Sharing an 11-point advisory with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the states, Apurva Chandra, the Union Health Secretary directed the states and union territories to provide a feedback on the steps they have taken in the last two weeks after the first advisory was sent.
The letter from Chandra comes days ahead of the Supreme Court resuming the hearing on the R G Kar rape and murder incident, in which the apex court gave specific orders to the government to ensure doctors’ safety in hospitals.
The official advised the states to identify hospitals with high-footfall in each district and consider them as high-priority establishments for security improvements. Security audits are to be conducted with local health and police authorities.
It has also been suggested to give more focus on high-risk areas with higher incidences of security breaches such as emergency rooms, triage areas, intensive care units and labour rooms. Hospitals have also been advised to follow bereavement protocols for all doctors and healthcare workers to handle intense and emotional grief situations.
Following the Supreme Court orders, the ministry wrote to the states twice on short-term safety measures to be executed besides holding a meeting with top administrative and police officials from the states.
Published 04 September 2024, 16:08 IST