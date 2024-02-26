3 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

At least 3 Maoists were killed and others injured in a fierce encounter between security forces and Maoists in Koyalibeda jungle in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district in the wee hours of Sunday.
The police also recovered three guns, ammunition, and other items of daily use from the spot. The bodies of the Maoists were brought to district headquarters for post-mortem and identification.
It’s a big morale booster and a sigh of relief not only to security forces but also for the state government, which is working in mission mode to get rid of the menace permanently.
SP Kanker Kalyan Elesela told DH that the three Maoists belonged to the group identified as ‘military company No-5’, which operates under the command of Raju Salam.
“All three of them were under the age of 30 and were in civil clothes. Acting on an information, a joint team of local police, CRPF, and DRG (District Reserve Guard) were rushed to search the area. The Maoists got engaged in gunfire with the security forces during the combing operation around the Koyaliebeda jungle under Pakhanjur tehsil, some 112 km from district headquarters and towards the south of Kanker,” the SP said.
However, the identity of the neutralised Maoists was yet to be confirmed.
According to sources, women Maoists were also engaged in the crossfire, only to provide cover to the large contingent of Maoists taking shelter there. Some were reportedly injured, but managed to flee the spot, taking advantage of the darkness.
