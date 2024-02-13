Centre doing 'injustice' to farmers: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

He said farmers have been demanding a law on minimum support price and that the MSP should be fixed at 1.5 times the production cost of the crops, as per the formula of Swaminathan.

The third demand of farmers is loan waiver. The Modi government waived loans amounting to Rs 14 lakh crore of 'chandadata' (donation givers), but not the Rs 1 lakh crore loans of 'annadata' (referring to farmers), Ramesh claimed.

In 2008, the then Congress government at the Centre waived farmers' loans of Rs 72,000 crore, he said. The Modi government has not been fulfilling its assurance given to farmers, which reflects its intention, he claimed.

The Congress is standing with the farmers and supports them, the senior Congress leader added. Asked about some parties exiting the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance, formed to counter the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Ramesh said, "There were 28 parties and only two of them have left. Of the two, one is 'Palti Kumar' (referring to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar). 'Palti' (political somersault) is in his blood, he does volte face again and again."

Ramesh added, "We were not expecting anything else other than volte face. The other one is the RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) which took some other decisions after the announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh. Only two parties have left. There are 26 parties and the alliance is strong."

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the press conference.