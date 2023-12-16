Charan Das Mahant is Cong's CLP in Chhattisgarh, Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as MP party president

Congress on Saturday replaced Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as its Madhya Pradesh party president while Charan Das Mahant pipped Bhupesh Baghel as legislature party chief in Chhattisgarh.
In Madhya Pradesh, Umang Singar will be the new legislature party leader while Hemant Katare will serve as the Deputy Leader.
In Chhattisgarh, Congress will continue with Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij as state president while Mahant became the CLP leader.
In both the states, the party has gone with an OBC-tribal combination.