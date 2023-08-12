Home
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: In a first, band of women cops to play bagpipes at Independence Day event

The preparation for the performance is going in full swing at Raipur's police parade ground.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 16:21 IST

In a first, a bagpiper band comprising women police personnel from Chhattisgarh will perform at the Independence Day function in Raipur in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a police officer said on Saturday.

The preparation for the performance is going in full swing at Raipur's police parade ground.

The bagpiper band, created on a special initiative of senior police officers in Chhattisgarh, consists of 35 policewomen from the 20th Battalion CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) stationed at Mahasamund.

The band members were given a special one-month training for playing bagpipes at Panchkula in Chandigarh, the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Prashant Agrawal said a new program has been included in the state Independence Day celebrations in Raipur this year.

“An all-women bagpiper band will give a special performance at the police parade ground on August 15. The band consists of 35 policewomen from 20th battalion CAF Mahasamund," he told PTI.

(Published 12 August 2023, 16:21 IST)
