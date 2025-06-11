<p>Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district for allegedly killing his wife after suspecting her of having an affair, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday in Kotpara area under Nagari police station limits, he said.</p>.<p>The couple got married three months ago and used to have frequent quarrels over petty issues, according to the police.</p>.2 killed, 2 injured after being run over by goods train in Chhattisgarh.<p>On Tuesday, the accused allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sickle in their house. The woman died on the spot, the official said.</p>.<p>After being alerted by neighbours, the police reached the spot and arrested the man.</p>.<p>The accused told the police that he killed his wife as he suspected her fidelity, the official said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.</p>