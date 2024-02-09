JOIN US
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh policeman held in Mahadev betting app case dismissed from service

Constable Bhim Singh Yadav of Supela police station was dismissed on Thursday amid a money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the app.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 07:51 IST

Durg: A constable of Chhattisgarh police, who was earlier suspended after his arrest in connection with the multi-crore Mahadev betting app fraud case, has been dismissed from service, an official said on Friday.

As per an order issued by Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla, constable Bhim Singh Yadav of Supela police station was dismissed on Thursday amid a money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the app, he said.

Yadav and a cash courier, Asim Das, were arrested by the federal agency on November 3, 2023, just before the first phase of the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh.

The ED had earlier said that the alleged illegal funds generated by the betting app were used to pay bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in the state.

(Published 09 February 2024, 07:51 IST)
