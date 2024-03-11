Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

Dantewada: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Monday, a police official said.

The gun battle took place in a forest along the border of Dantewada-Bijapur districts when joint teams of various security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

The operation was launched on Sunday based on inputs about the presence of armed Naxalites along the inter-district border, located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.