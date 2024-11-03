Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Six dead, one injured as SUV falls into pond in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

The accident took place between 8pm and 8:30pm at Ladha turning on Budha Bagicha main road under Rajpur police station limits, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 21:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 21:13 IST
AccidentSUVpondChhattisgarh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us