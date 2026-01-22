Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Six workers killed, five injured in blast at steel plant in Chhattisgarh

Officials said that the incident occurred at the Real Ispat and Power Ltd in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 08:09 IST
India NewsFire AccidentChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us