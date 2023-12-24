Three Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border, he said.

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the spot, the IG said.

A cache of explosives and weapons was also seized from the encounter site, he added.

The identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that a search operation is under way in nearby areas.