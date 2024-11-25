Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Woman, her 2 newborn babies die in ambulance on way to hospital; kin allege lack of oxygen

However, the husband of the deceased who was in her 20s alleged that the deaths were caused by a lack of oxygen in the ambulance transporting them, though health authorities denied these claims.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 12:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 12:40 IST
India NewsChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us