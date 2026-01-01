<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India </a>is set to see below-average maximum and minimum temperatures in January, the weather office said on Thursday, raising the prospect of higher yields for key winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas.</p> .157 major weather events caused most impact in 2025: WWA report.<p>The country is also likely to experience above-average cold-wave days, particularly across central and eastern India, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a virtual news conference.</p>