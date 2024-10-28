CJI D Y Chandrachud opens up on Modi's Ganesh puja visit, says 'judicial matters never ever discussed'

<p>When PM Narendra Modi's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-participates-in-ganpati-puja-at-cji-chandrachuds-residence-3186918">photos</a> with CJI <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-y-chandrachud">D Y Chandrachud</a>, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, during the puja, appeared online, there was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/row-over-pm-modi-attending-ganpati-puja-celebrations-at-cjis-residence-bjp-slams-opposition-3187735">much controversy</a> over the need to keep the judiciary separate from other arms of the government. Many also criticised Chandrachud and questioned the CJI's ability to remain impartial.</p>.<p>Now, <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pms-cms-do-attend-social-events-at-judges-homes-cji-chandrachud/articleshow/114664484.cms" rel="nofollow">speaking</a> to <em>Times of India</em>, the CJI has termed the controversy 'unnecessary, unwarranted, and illogical'. </p><p>Chandrachud told the publication that heads of political executive do visit judges' houses in case of social occasions, and the judiciary's independence is so deeply entrenched that judicial matters are 'never ever discussed'. </p><p>The outgoing CJI also said that PM and CMs visit the CJI's and HC judges' residences in case of festivities or children's marriage, but there has not been a single instance to the best of his memory where either the CJI or the judges of the Supreme Court have discussed judicial matters with executive heads of the Union or states. </p>.Lawyers must learn to pay proper salaries to youngsters: CJI Chandrachud.<p>Only pleasantries are exchanged, no other matter is discussed, the CJI shared with <em>TOI</em>.</p><p>"There is enough maturity among judges of constitutional courts and the heads of the executive to firmly keep aside judicial matters out of the purview of any discussion. The protocol is so very strict that judicial matters are never ever discussed with heads of political executive," he said, adding, "We know our duties in the democratic system of governance and the political executive know theirs. No judge, least of them the CJI or CJs, can even remotely invite any threat, actual or perceived, to the independence of judiciary."</p><p>As per Chandrachud, whenever the CJI or other Chief Justices meet the head of the PM or CMs, the discussion circles around the inadequacy of infrastructure in the judiciary, where there is a massive backlog of cases. </p><p>"After a CJ of HC or CJI takes oath, there is a formal meeting between him and the head of the political executive centred around making good the deficiencies in judicial infrastructure, the issues and allocation of funds and related administrative issues," Chandrachud also clarifies. </p>