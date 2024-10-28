Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CJI D Y Chandrachud opens up on Modi's Ganesh puja visit, says 'judicial matters never ever discussed'

The outgoing CJI also said that PM and CMs visit the CJI's residences, as well as those of Chief Justices of high courts and judges in case of festivities or children's marriage.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 05:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
PM Modi and CJI Chandrachud during Ganesha puja

PM Modi and CJI Chandrachud during Ganesha puja

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 05:39 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCJIDY ChandrachudTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us