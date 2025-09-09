<p>New Delhi: In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, the Chief Justice of India and all other judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday resolved to voluntarily contribute Rs 25,000 each to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. </p><p>"This collective initiative reflects the deep concern for the prevailing flood situation across various regions of the country and reiterates judiciary's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and national service," a press release from the Supreme Court stated. </p>.CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 48 trucks carrying relief supplies for flood-hit states.<p>The Chief Justice and the Judges have expressed their deep sympathy with the affected families and have extended their sincere wishes for swift relief, recovery, and the restoration of normalcy, it added.</p><p>Several parts of the country, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have been affected by floods and other natural calamities.</p>