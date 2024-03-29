Congress fields CP Joshi from Bhilwara, opts for fresh face over Moily in Chikkaballapur

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday fielded veteran party leader CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara as it declared its ninth list of three candidates and two replacements for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party also opted for youth over experience in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur constituency, nominating Raksha Ramaiah instead of former Union minister M Veerappa Moily.

The 84-year-old Moily was elected from the Chikballapur constituency twice in 2009 and 2014 but lost in 2019.