Congress shares video of BJP leader purportedly 'threatening' Rahul Gandhi, says PM can't remain silent

Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on Monday, Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of considering some religions, languages, and communities inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this and not about politics.

Asking the name of a turbaned person in the gathering, Gandhi said, "The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions." The BJP protesters raised slogans against Gandhi, demanded his apology for "humiliating" Sikhs, and held the Congress responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the country.

Marwah, who is the Delhi BJP's Sikh cell in-charge, said Gandhi should learn the history of his family and acknowledge the atrocities inflicted on Sikhs by his grandmother and father.