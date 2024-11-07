Congress slams BJP for objecting to colour of Constitution copy carried by Rahul Gandhi

<p>Mumbai: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday criticised the BJP for objecting to the red colour of the Constitution's copy carried by Rahul Gandhi at a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Khera said the BJP is seeing the colour of the Constitution now and it will understand the value of the Constitution when it starts respecting it.</p><p>Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday campaigned for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance of the opposition in the state where assembly elections will be held on November 20. He carried a slim copy of the Constitution with a red cover at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur.</p>.A violation of the Constitution.<p>Criticising him over it, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked during a campaign rally what message Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution.</p><p>In politics, the colour red is often associated with the Marxist or communist ideology.</p><p>But Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole hit back saying red is considered auspicious in Hinduism, yet the BJP finds it impure.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Khera led a Congress delegation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to lodge a complaint against the BJP for misleading voters and influencing upcoming elections through advertisements and news articles.</p><p>The Congress demanded that action be taken against the BJP and newspapers involved in publishing content without due verification. </p>