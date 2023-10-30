Congress 'strongly opposed' to India's abstention on UN resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi further said that this tragedy is, however, being compounded by the Israeli military's 'indiscriminate operations' in and around Gaza that have led to thousands of deaths, including large numbers of innocent children, women and men.

"The power of the Israeli state is now focused on exacting revenge from a population that is largely as helpless as it is blameless. The destructive might of one of the world's most potent military arsenals is being unleashed upon children, women and men who have no part in the Hamas assault; they, instead, for the most part, have been at the heart of decades of discrimination and suffering," she said.