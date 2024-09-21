Congress welcomes Bombay HC order quashing amended IT Rules on fake news

New DelhI: The Congress on Saturday welcomed the Bombay High Court decision quashing the amended Information Technology rules aimed at identifying through an FCU "fake and false" content against the government on social media platforms and said it was a "bizarre joke" that the ruling dispensation came up with such a unit.

The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the amended Information Technology rules aimed at identifying through an FCU "fake and false" content against the government on social media platforms, holding it as unconstitutional.

Observing that the amended rules infringed the right to equality and freedom of speech, the court also said the rules being vague and broad could cause a "chilling effect" not only on an individual but also social media intermediaries.