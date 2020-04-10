<p>Cautioning people to be ready for a "long fight" against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his ministers to make plans for slowly exiting the ongoing lockdown and to contain the economic impact of the deadly virus pandemic, including by reducing dependence on other countries.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/pm-modi-says-long-fight-ahead-to-defeat-covid-19-asks-ministers-to-ready-plans-for-slow-exit-from-lockdown-822183.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Economic activity growth was at 7-month high in February 2020, but with the lockdown in place, it may have declined 15- 20% year-on-year (YoY) in March 2020, a report by financial services firm Motilal Oswal said on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/indian-economy-could-see-its-first-technical-recession-since-1990s-822166.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Fresh cases: 22</p><p>Total cases: 525</p><p><br />Cases Linked to Tablighi Jamaat</p><p><br />Fresh Cases: 9</p><p><br />Total: 329</p><p>498 still in hospital</p><p>20 discharged</p><p><br />Total deaths: 7</p>.<p>Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has opined that the lockdown period in the country should be extended by at-least two weeks in order to save lives from COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he would emphasize such necessity to the PM.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/telangana-cm-k-chandrashekar-rao-appeals-to-pm-modi-to-extend-coronavirus-lockdown-822181.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The World Health Organization warned Monday that wearing masks alone would not be enough to defeat the global coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 70,000 people.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/who-warns-masks-are-no-silver-bullet-for-ending-coronavirus-pandemic-822217.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>India’s elderly account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, but 63% of the 109 deaths across the country.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/elderly-account-for-19-covid-19-infections-63-deaths-822201.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Family members of a 69-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 in a private hospital here, refused to accept her body and cremate it, forcing the district administration to perform her last rites, said officials on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/scared-of-catching-coronavirus-infection-son-refuses-to-cremate-mother-official-822227.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The state government has exempted certain categories of industries, having a continuous process to manufacture goods, from the complete lockdown.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/lockdown-continuous-process-industries-exempted-822192.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>A robot bought from Sweden by a school in Maharashtra's Thane district lighted candles on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in connection with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/pm-appeal-school-in-mahrashtras-thane-uses-robot-to-light-candles-822245.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Domestic pharmaceutical companies areready toincrease the manufacture of the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine tablets to 250 million tablets in the next two weeks. Currently, the country has a stock of 1.5 million tablets.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/pharma-firms-ready-to-up-anti-malarial-drug-production-822143.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday called up Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and demanded that a special package be announced for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/siddaramaiah-dials-cm-seeks-special-package-for-those-affected-by-covid-19-822256.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/uk-pm-boris-johnsons-health-worsens-taken-to-intensive-care-822283.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>USstocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying about 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/wall-street-soars-7-on-hopes-of-slowing-coronavirus-deaths-822285.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>India’s graded plan to re-emerge from the 21-day lockdown on April 15 -which hasignitedfeverish speculation -may include re-starting activities in areas which are not identified as COVID-19 hotspots.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/govt-mulls-curbs-post-coronavirus-lockdown-822279.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The government on Monday relaxed export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients and medicines, including vitamin B1 and B12, according to an official notification.</p><p><a href="https://www..deccanherald.com/business/business-news/govt-eases-export-curbs-on-24-pharma-ingredients-medicines-822281.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Only 50% of Lucknow Zoo's staff are working and they're maintaining high standards of hygiene. We're disinfecting food before providing it to animals. We've also made quarantine ward for keeping animals possibly infected by COVID-19, if need arises: Zoo Director, Rajendra Kr Singh (ANI)</p>.<p>Four more persons succumbed tocoronavirus in the city, taking the toll to 18 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a health official said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/covid-19-four-more-die-in-indore-madya-pradesh-toll-goes-up-to-18-822300.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Sharing a video of celebrities and movie stars lip-syncing to a song in support of the nation's fight against novel coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi on Twitter said, "India will fight. India will win!Good initiative by our film fraternity."</p>.<p>"Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7.</p><p>"This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he said in the tweet.</p>.<p>Here is the Maharashtra district-wise break-up of COVID-19 deaths and progressive positive cases</p>.<p>Maharashtra:As per local administration, Ahmednagar Dist has total 25 COVID-19 positive patients. 21 out of the 25 patients include Tablighi Jamaat returnees&their close contacts. In the last 24hrs, 4 people tested positive out of which 3 are close contacts of persons who attended Markaz.</p><p>4 persons residing in the building of a tea-seller who is possibly infected with coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine. Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree,who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure, according toPolice Sources told ANI.</p><p>Meanwhile, in Mumbai,Posters declaring a locality, a containment zone was put up last night by BMC after a COVID-19 positive person was found near a Govt guest house. The Govt guest house is located near Matoshree (private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray).</p>.<p>Markets surge in pre-open trade, as prospects of coronavirus curve flattening in worst-hit countries increase; Sensex up 1,200 points.</p>.<p>As a part of the CSR initiative, The Muthoot Group, one of India’s leading business conglomerate jointly with State officials and local NGOs provided free food, grains and other essentials to more than 15,000 families that have been affected due to nationwide lockdown across India. The company organized the initiative across India in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. Besides free food to these families, the company also supported the community kitchen organised by the state government. The company also provided essentials like masks, gloves and sanitizers to health workers and police personnel.</p>.<p>24 new coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan today - Banswara 4, Churu 1, Jaipur 3, Jaisalmer 7 & Jodhpur 9. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 325: Rajasthan Health Dept</p><p>The 7 positive cases in Jaisalmer are contacts of the person found positive in Bikaner (ANI)</p>.<p>Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, a senior health official said.</p><p>With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19.</p>.<p>Out of the 9 cases in Jodhpur - 6 are family members of person found positive yesterday, 7th is wife of a person who tested positive yesterday, 8th is contact of a woman found positive yesterday, both are hospital staff of Goyal hospital. 9th is a woman identified during house to house survey.</p>.<p>To contain COVID-19 spread, police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa districtcreate mobile app to keep tab on thoseviolating home quarantine order. (PTI)</p>.<p>State govt will extend financial assistance to all wage earners, dailylabourers and petty traders who are out of work during the COVID-19 ‘lockdown’, under CM’s Relief Against Wage Loss scheme for daily wage earners at rate of Rs 700 per week: Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong (ANI)</p>.<p>In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities, according Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).</p><p>We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, informed Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)</p>.<p>One more coronavirus positive case from Dhubri District has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in Assam to 27. This patient is related to the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma</p>.<p>Two women who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event test coronaviruspositive in Mansa, Punjab. They were already under isolation at the civil hospital as a precautionary measure. They belong to Chhattisgarh. Remaining 20 samples of their contacts are negative: KBS Sidhu, Punjab Special Chief Secy</p>.<p>Visakhapatnam: Dr Sudhakar Rao, an anesthetist working at Narsipatnam Area hospital has alleged he was given only one mask & was asked to use it for 15 days,amid COVID-19 threat. He says,"What do they think, that (Corona)positive cases won't come here?The CM must look into this". (ANI)</p>.<p>19 new coronavirus positive cases detected in Gujarat - 13 from Ahmedabad, 3 from Patan and 1 each from Bhavanagar, Anand and Sabarkantha. Total now of positive cases in the state are 165: Gujarat Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>Lucknow: Uttar PradeshCM Yogi Adityanath is chairing a meeting at his official residence, over coronavirus. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Dept Awanish Awasthi, heads of 11 committees and 12 Nodal Officers and other senior officers are present at the meeting. (ANI)</p>.<p>Two new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; tally reaches 7 in Mumbai's slum area: Officials (PTI)</p>.<p>COVID-19: Bihar govt seeks an explanation from 76 Health Officials after they were found to be absent from duty. They've been asked to submit reply within 3 days explaining why action should not be taken against them under Disaster Management Act-2005 & Epidemic Disease Act-1897.</p>.<p>Massive surveillance will continue in Dharavi, one of the most densely populated area, on Friday.</p><p>A 56-year-old garment manufacturer, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting had died of COVID-11 positive and a sweeper had tested positive.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/pm-appreciates-omar-abdullahs-call-for-social-distancing-after-his-uncles-death-819220.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also directed trustees and managing committees of shrines and cemeteries registered with it to not let people enter their premises and instead ask them to pray at home on upcoming Shab e Baraat festival on April 9.</p>.<p>Ernakulam District Administration has set-up Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to collect samples from those with COVID19 symptoms. Sample collection for current PCR test & Rapid test, can be done using WISK. (Source: Ernakulam District Administration, Kerala)</p>.<p>23 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today - Sangali 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad 4, Ahmednagar 3, Buldhana 2. BMC 10, Thane 1 & Nagpur 2. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 891. (ANI)</p>.<p>12 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in Bhopal. These include 5 persons from the health department and 7 police personnel and their contacts; till now, total 74 positive cases in Bhopal: Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehariya (ANI)</p>.<p>16 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Mewat test positive for Coronavirus; the total number of positive cases in Mewat now stands at 30: Civil Surgeon Mewat, Haryana</p>.<p>Delhi govt has placed order for 1 lakh rapid test kits, they'll start arriving from Friday. We'll start using these at Nizamuddin & Dilshad Garden first of all. 27,000 PPE kits have come to Delhi&I think we'll get it by this evening. I thank the central govt: Delhi Health Minister (ANI)</p>.<p>Delhi: The Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19, being chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is underway.</p>.<p>Supreme Court disposed off the petition filed by Congress MP from Kerala, Rajmohan Unnithan, seeking directions to Karnataka govt to open Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles & for the transport of essential items to Kerala.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told Supreme Court that a joint meeting between Home Secretary and Chief Secretaries of Kerala & Karnataka was held. An agreement was arrived and protocol for passage for urgent medical treatment at the interstate border at Palapadi. (ANI)</p>.<p>We've 4 testing labs, 2-Jammu & 2-Kashmir. We'll soon begin Rapid tests. We've around 2500 isolation beds and 1000 quarantine beds, & sufficient PPE kits in J&K: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo (ANI)</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh: A 4-year-old boy Hemanth has donated his savings of Rs 971, with which he wanted to buy a bicycle, to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Vijayawada. He handed over the money to state minister Perni Venkatramaiah at YSRCP office in Tadepalli. (ANI)</p>.<p>Till now, there're total 308 COVID19 positive cases incl 168 Tablighi Jamaat returnees. We've 10 testing labs in the state today. UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening of healthcare system incl establishing more testing facilities&COVID19 hospitals: CM Yogi Adityanath</p>.<p>Haryana: A contact of a Tablighi Jamaat returnee has tested positive for coronavirus in Fatehabad's Jandwala village. Police says," the area has been declared as a containment zone and no kind of movement will be allowed in the area for the next 24 hours". (ANI)</p>.<p>12 new positive cases (incl 4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees& their 3 contacts and 5 others) of coronavirus reported in Karnataka; Till now, there are 175 COVID-19 positive cases in the state including 4 deaths & 25 discharge/cured: Karnataka Government (ANI)</p>.<p>"Always better to take that extra precaution. Will help you and those around you," informs PMNarendra Modi.</p>.<p>"Mental and physical health on this #WorldHealthDay means staying at home. Let us think of this as an opportunity to spend time with our families, pursue our hobbies and learning what's important.<br />#WorldHealthDay," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.</p><p>"Please spread factual awareness about #covid19 and take some time to remember healthcare and front line workers. We will get through this!" he said.</p>.<p>"Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," tweets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>Two policemen on lockdown enforcement duty were injured after a mob attacked them in the old city area here, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said those involved in the attack would face action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). (PTI)</p>.<p>The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).</p><p>Singh had cited COVID-19 infection risk as a reason for seeking the relief.</p><p>Justice Mukta Gupta, in her order uploaded on Tuesday, denied him the interim relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in more than one offence which were punishable with more than 7 years sentence and "hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee. (PTI)</p>.<p>Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to conserve money for the fight against COVID-19, including a complete ban on media advertisements by government and PSUs for two years and suspending the Central Vista beautification project.</p><p>The suggestions came after Modi reached out to several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, on Monday.</p><p>In her letter to the prime minister, Gandhi also called for ordering proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in expenditure budget (other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes) for the government of India.<br />(PTI)</p>.<p>Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against 150 people who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month for alleged negligent act during the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday.</p><p>The offence was registered on a complant lodged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Azad Maidan Police Station, he said.</p><p>The Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi has emerged as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country. (PTI)</p>.<p>"The 2nd T is tracing. It is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes," saysDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.</p><p>"Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz. The areas they went out to, will be sealed and monitored," he said.</p><p>"Patients with heart and liver ailments, cancer, diabetes&above 50 yrs of age will be kept in hospitals. Patients below 50 years&with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and dharamshalas with all medical facilities. Arrangement of 8000 beds will be made for serious patients," he said in a press meet.</p><p>"In this manner, if there are 30,000 active cases in Delhi we will have arrangements for them. The hospitals have been identified. 12,000 rooms in hotels will also be taken over in phases if the needs arise," he informed.</p>.<p>"Today, Group of Ministers had an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post lockdown. We shared appreciation for the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years," saysDefence Minister Rajnath Singh.</p>.<p>The Japanese comedian who stormed the world with his nonsense 'Pineapple-pen' hit and even entertained President Donald Trump is back with a new message: wash your hands!</p><p>The entertainer known as Pikotaro grabbed a Guinness World Record in 2016 for his 45-second "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" or "PPAP" hit, which became the shortest song to break into the Billboard Hot 100.</p><p>And now he has repurposed the catchy if bizarre hit to promote proper handwashing as the world battles the global coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)</p>.<p>Taking measures to safeguard its workers against coronavirus, the AIIMS administration has decided to provide N95 masks to all its healthcare workers involved in direct patient careand has asked them to reuse the masks at least four times after disinfecting them.</p><p>The masks, it said, will suffice for 20 days after being disinfected.</p><p>According to a circular issued on Tuesday, each healthcare worker including doctors, nurses, technical staff and security guards would be provided five N95 masks each.</p><p>"The ANS I/C of various patient care areas shall ensure the availability of red bins for segregation of used N95 masks in their respective areas. (PTI)</p>.<p>The Karnataka Government indicated on Tuesday it's too early to take a call now on lifting the nation-wide lockdown but said it's in favour of its extension in COVID-19 hotspots in the country by at least an additional two weeks.</p><p>"We need to see for another few days before taking final call," Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who is in-charge of all matters related to COVID-19, told 'PTI' when asked if the State is in favour of the rollback after the 21- day period ends on April 14. (PTI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra: Wada police in Palghar district have raided a chemical company & seized raw material and manufactured hand sanitizer being made without FDA approval. Total seizure is valued around Rs 19.06 lakhs; Case registered</p>.<p>Indian Railways has taken up production of personal protective equipment type overall on mission mode. An overall produced by Jagadhari workshop was recently cleared by a DRDO lab.Approved one will be used for making this overall by other workshops,Ministry of Railways said.</p><p>Facilities are being geared up in Railways to make up to 1000 such protective overalls for Railway Doctors & Paramedics every day. Around 17 workshops would be striving to contribute to this exercise, the ministry informed.</p>.<p>A 72-yr-old man belonging to Jharpada had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 4 April complaining of respiratory distress. He had a history of chronic hypertension. He died on 6 April. He was tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing&containment ongoing: Dept of Health, Odisha.</p>.<p>A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction: Government sources (ANI)</p>.<p>True Balance, a fintech app operated by Balancehero India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co Korea, announced that they have tied up with general insurance major ICICI Lombard to provide health insurance cover to all those who test positive for COVID-19 using a government-accredited COVID-19 test. The policy will provide an immediate lump sum of Rs 25,000 to the patient at a premium of Rs 159 inclusive of GST.“A global threat of the nature of COVID-19 is a bigger threat to Tier-3 & 4 in the current phase of community transmission, given the density of population in India. Rural regions in India are relatively less covered by insurance, and at this point of time," Victor Choi, CEO, Balancehero India said.</p>.<p>They told us they won't share info. When we told them it's for their own protection, they threatened to pelt stones at us if we come again. Police had to accompany us. We had approach volunteers of the area after which situation improved: Archana Sharma, health professional. (ANI)</p>.<p>Three more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members are of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier also. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328: Rajasthan Health Department. (ANI)</p>.<p>How does India look during a lockdown? How does a country of 130 crore population look with deserted roads and empty streets?</p><p>To know more, go through these <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/in-pictures-india-under-lockdown-day-14-822401.html#1" target="_blank">pictures</a></p>.<p>The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.</p><p>"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.</p><p>"It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications," he added. (Reuters)</p>.<p>A case has been registered against two members of Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly defecating in front of a room at a quarantine centre in Narela, in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-tablighi-jamaat-members-defecate-in-front-of-narela-quarantine-centre-room-in-delhi-822348.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Status of essential goods andservices is by andlarge satisfactory. Home Minister did a detailed review of the status of essential commodities andlockdown measures, he gave directions to take appropriate measures and ensure hoarding andblack marketing is not done: PS Srivastav, MHA</p>.<p>A recent ICMR study shows that if 1 COVID-19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days: Lav Aggarwal,Joint Secretary,Health Ministry</p>.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday a five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital and said one lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/chief-minister-arvind-kejriwal-announces-5-point-action-plan-to-contain-coronavirus-in-delhi-822415.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>12 districts in Karnataka have remained COVID-19-free.All international passengers in Karnataka, 19,948, sent home. They completed 14-day quarantine period at various facilities in the state. They will continue to report to the government on their health status for the next 14 days from home. (DHNS)</p>.<p>Britain could see as many as 66,000 COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of the current pandemic, new research showed on Tuesday, making the outbreak there by far the deadliest in Europe.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/britain-set-for-66000-covid-19-deaths-most-in-europe-study-822442.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Delhi Government has asked police to track the places where these people visited & the people they met before 25th March. Delhi Govt had also shared 27,302 phone numbers with police earlier and sought details, however, no information has been received yet: Delhi Government.</p>.<p>Total samples taken in relation to Tablighi Jamaat in Karnataka: 920</p><p>Negative: 623<br />Positive: 27<br />Remaining: Awaiting results (DHNS)</p>.<p>PM Modi had a telephone conversation today with Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts: Prime Minister's Office</p>.<p>Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to suspend bookings for trains that are run by it, till 30th April. IRCTC runs three trains as of now, 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express: IRCTC Spokesperson.</p>.<p>If the lockdown is lifted after April 14, it will be done in phases. We will follow Central Govt directives regarding the lockdown. As the disease is increasing day by day, we can't say anything now on ending or continuing lockdown: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.</p>.<p>Today 69 people tested positive of which 63 persons are those who attended Tableeghi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 690 of which 636 are Tableeghi Jamaat attendees: Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.</p>.<p>"The 21-day lockdown would hit 70 per centof India’s economy but has already rendered at least 10 crore workers of the mining, construction, manufacturing and services sectors jobless, who need financial support of at least Rs 2,000 per month for the next three months," a former topmost secretary of the finance ministry, who took voluntary retirement last year, said on Monday.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/70-of-india-s-economy-hit-by-lockdown-10-crore-jobless-says-subhash-chandra-garg-822427.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/a-covid-19-patient-can-infect-406-people-in-30-days-if-preventive-measures-not-in-place-icmr-study-822499.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The experts may be suggesting washing of hands and use of masks among others to prevent the coronavirus infection but at a police station in Uttar Pradesh, the cops came out with an additional method to keep the virus away.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/some-uttar-pradesh-cops-shave-heads-to-keep-coronavirus-away-822510.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has expressed confidence that COVID-19 can be treated with Ayurveda, adding that in the absence of scientific validation the ancient Indian medicinal stream has only been used as a preventive measure during the current crisis.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/india-will-soon-cure-covid-19-patients-with-ayurvedic-treatment-says-shripad-naik-822543.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Bmc 116<br />Pmc 18<br />Anagar corp 3<br />Buldhana 2<br />Thane corp 2<br />Nagpur corp 3<br />Satara 1<br />Abad Corp 3<br />Ratnagiri 1<br />Sangali 1</p><p>Total 150</p><p>Progressive 1018</p>.<p>Everyone must have understood by now how the deadly novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) originated, spread in Wuhan and then to the rest of the world.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-healthcare-workers-should-be-our-last-line-of-defence-against-covid-19-not-first-822521.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/covid-19-govt-mulling-requests-from-states-experts-to-extend-lockdown-say-sources-822422.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Around 50-60 people who had returned to Maharashtra from Nizamuddin Markaz (Delhi) have switched off their phones and are trying to hide. Police are looking for them in various parts of the state: Maharashtra Home Ministry.</p>.<p>A Special Passenger Charter flight of Air India carrying 98 adults&1 infant US-bound passengers took off today to Mumbai from Hyderabad International Airport.Passengers to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in US: Hyderabad Airport (ANI)</p>.<p>The 21-day <a href="http://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">lockdown</a> has led to subtle behavioural changes in stray dogs and has plunged them into a state of confusion, animal behaviourists in Delhi say.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/experts-say-lockdown-leading-to-subtle-behavioural-changes-in-stray-dogs-822577.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Spain's daily coronavirus death toll shot up to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, bringing the total to 13,798, the health ministry said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/spain-daily-virus-death-toll-spikes-to-743-after-drop-822584.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Gujarat reported three casualties of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the death toll to 15, while it detected29 fresh positive cases, highest in a day, that spiked the totalfigureto 175. Health department officials said as on Tuesday evening four patients were critically ill.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/three-covid-19-patients-die-in-gujarat-state-records-its-highest-positive-cases-in-a-day-822590.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and was taking necessary measures to break the cycle of transmission.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/seven-covid-19-hotspots-identified-in-west-bengal-mamata-banerjee-822602.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>40 more positive cases reported in Telangana today</p><p>Total cases: 404</p><p><br />Recovered: 45</p><p>Deceased: 11</p>.<p>Total deaths: 64</p><p>Total positive cases: 1018</p><p>Total discharged:79</p>.<p>A phenomenon known as a "cytokine storm" -- a rapid overreaction of the immune system -- is one of the most worrying features of COVID-19.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/the-immune-system-overreaction-that-can-be-fatal-822603.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Total cases: 550<br /><br />2 more deaths</p><p>25 fresh cases, including two linked to Tablighi Jamaat.</p><p>Source of virus infection of 49 yet to be confirmed. On Monday, this figure was 28.</p>.<p>Over 180 cases were registered and 3,633 people detained in Delhi on Tuesday for violating lockdown orders, police said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/coronavirus-over-3000-people-detained-in-delhi-for-violating-lockdown-orders-822618.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>After deciding for a 30 per cent salary cut of MPs to shore up funds to tackle the COVID-19 menace, Government on Tuesday effected a similar cut in their constituency allowance and stationery expenses.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/covid-19-after-salary-perks-of-mps-also-cut-by-30-822615.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>India’s unemployment rate could have climbed to more than 20% as the economy lost jobs after a nationwidelockdowntook effect in the last week of March, according to a survey by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/india-jobless-rate-swells-above-23-amid-lockdown-survey-shows-822628.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Gujarat records 4th death of its COVID-19 patient in a single day today as a 14-month-old baby boy passed away in Jamnagar. He was the youngest patient in the state and was critical since Monday. Death toll rises to 16</p>.<p>Two more persons died in the national capital died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday amid authorities scrambling to ascertain how 40 positive cases have contracted the coronavirus infection.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/two-more-die-in-delhi-contact-history-of-40-yet-to-be-traced-822647.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>A day after the first COVID-19 positive patient was detected in Tripura, a total of 108 people including her family members, relatives and neighbours who came in contact with her were placed under quarantine, a minister said on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/108-people-who-came-in-contact-with-tripuras-first-covid-19-case-quarantined-822651.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The nationwide lockdown has helped cut down the spread of COVID-19 into the community, as the number of infected patients hasn't risen exponentially so far unlike the USA or Europe, but the next three days are crucial, medical researchers said on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/virus-spread-isnt-exponential-in-india-next-three-days-crucial-medical-researchers-822656.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has simplified the procedures to avail three free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala customers. The procedures have been simplified keeping in view the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/ioc-simplifies-procedures-to-avail-free-lpg-cylinders-under-ujjwala-scheme-822645.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The ongoing festive season has put the government on high alert as studies indicate that a single COVID-19 positive person can infect 406 people over a period of a month in the absence of preventive measures such as social distancing and lockdown.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/covid-19-festive-season-prompts-centre-to-step-up-vigil-822659.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization on Tuesday, saying it is "China centric" and issued bad advice at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/trump-attacks-china-centric-world-health-organization-822653.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>For lakhs of people employedinthe construction and services sectors, life after the lockdown is fraught with multiple challenges as job losses and a lack of food security are expected to hit both the sectors hard.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/govt-must-think-of-labour-welfare-post-lockdown-say-experts-822681.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>India’s decision to partially lift the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol formulations is worrying for several reasons.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/second-edit/did-govt-buckle-under-trump-s-threat-822650.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>United States reports nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. (AFP)</p>.<p>22 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. 15 people have died due to Coronavirus, so far in the district: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore</p>.<p>Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has given clarification on celebration of Karaga festival in Bengaluru; only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during celebration of the festival at the city’s Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple.</p><p>The celebrations are scheduled to begin this evening. (ANI)</p>.<p>Arunachal Pradesh as on 8th April 7 am - total samples collected: 179, negative results: 159, positive result: 1, results awaited: 19: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (ANI)</p>.<p>In view of increase in suspected cases in state, Chief Executive Officer submitted proposal to include 15 new procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme to treat COVID-19suspected&confirmed positive stable/unstable cases as recommended by Govt pulmonologist, declared theAndhra Pradesh govt.</p><p>Govt hereby include the 15 procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. Hospitals should treat suspected&confirmed positive stable or unstable cases under said procedures on request made by Local Health Authorities or under intimation to Local Health Authorities, the state government said.</p>.<p>Monkeys from urban areas of Himachal Pradesh have started migrating towards rural areas and forests, in search of food amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Locals say that this might create a monkey menace in rural areas.</p>.<p>Crops are being damaged by monkeys in vegetable growing areas. For last 3 yrs, monkeys have been declared a vermin in 92 tehsils. We've demanded that it should be done in entire state. Govt can make feeding centers for them on humanitarian grounds: President, Himachal Kisan Sabha (ANI)</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine at the premises of a quarantine facility under Dwarka North Police Station area, under Section 269 & 270 of the IPC, according to theDelhi Police.</p><p>The complaint by civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, states that some people had thrown bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility. (ANI)</p>.<p>COVID-19 cases surge to 38 in Bihar, with four more people testing positive yesterday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district). Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested last week when he complained of fever and his reports came on April 7. He has been shifted to AIIMS, his family has been asked to be on home quarantine, said the Delhi Police.</p><p>The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with COVID-19, the Delhi Police said.</p>.<p>Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>A44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, died at the civic-run Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.</p>.<p>On 8th April 2020, it's prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava. There should be no public celebration, procession and no other public program can be done. Citizens of Bengaluru should follow orders and stay at home: DCP Central Karnataka (ANI)</p>.<p>COVID-19 cases rise to 348 in Rajasthan, with five more people testing positive in Bikaner, Banswara & Jaipur. The fresh cases are contacts are COVID-19 patients: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 5194 (including 4643 active cases, 401 cured/discharged people and 149 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p><p>Increase of 773 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours.</p>.<p>One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, passed away last night: Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer, Vadodara.</p>.<p>15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the Andhra Pradeshfrom 6 PM yesterday till 9 AM today - 6 each in Nellore and Krishna & 3 in Chittoor. Total number of positive cases in the state is 329 (including 6 discharged persons & 4 deaths): Andhra Pradesh nodal officer Arja Srikanth (ANI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra: Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi, with two more men testing positive at Mukund slum & Dhanwada Chawl. According to the Union Health Ministry, total cases have surged to 1018 in the state while 64 people have succumbed to the disease.</p>.<p>Gonda: An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker was verbally abused & manhandled by 5 people in Takiya area Bhauri Ganj on 6th April, when she had went there to collect data and make a list of people who had recently returned from other states and countries.</p><p>"I went for a survey to make a list of the people returning from other states & abroad. Some people gave me the information peacefully. But some others verbally abused me, tore my register & manhandled me," Beena Yadav, ASHA worker said.</p>.<p>Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called for providing immediate cash to the poor, while accusing the government of adopting a miserly and negligent approach towards the deprived during the lockdown.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/congress-leader-p-chidambaram-slams-govts-approach-towards-poor-during-coronavirus-lockdown-822749.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.</p><p>Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said.</p><p>(PTI)</p>.<p>51 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today (including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, 4 from Markaz and 2 deaths). The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576. (ANI)</p>.<p>Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to states to ensure availability of essential goods,by invoking Essential Commodities Act 1955.Also urges to take steps to prevent hoarding/black marketing&ensure essential items are available at fair prices to public: Ministry of Home Affairs (ANI)</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on the coronavirussituation in India.</p>.<p>6 new positive cases have been reported from Karnataka.181 COVID-19 tally. 28 discharges. Three discharged today. Up from 25 discharged yesterday.</p>. <p>A 65- year-old man of Kalaburagi died of COVID-19 at the ESIC hospital here on Wednesday.</p><p>The number of people succumbing to novel coronavirus rose to two in the district, five in the state.</p><p>A 76-year-old elderly man who returned from abroad died of COVID-19 in March 10 in Kalaburagi city. The death shook the nation as it was the first COVID 19 positive death in the country.</p>.<p>Chhattisgarh: Yogesh Sahu, an engineering final yr student in Mahasamund, claims that he has built an internet controlled robot that can be used to attend to patients on behalf of doctors. He says, "Doctors are risking their lives to save people. Wanted to do something for them."</p><p>"I built this with two of my friends. It took us around Rs 5000 to build this. We can connect the robot directly to the internet, it can then be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it and give them medicines," he said. (ANI)</p>.<p>Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta representing the Union of India, told the SC today that the Government is doing its best in this front. He said - Doctors are corona warriors. They have to be protected too. He added that many of them are being housed in hotels.</p><p>Supreme Court suggested & asked Solicitor General, don't let private labs charge high amount. You can create an effective mechanism for reimbursement from government for tests, SC asked and suggested him. SG replied that they'll look into it and try to devise what can be done best. (ANI)</p>.<p>Till date 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state (including 10 foreign nationals and 51 from other states); 17 people have been discharged so far, 2 deaths have been reported in the state: Health Department, Govt of Haryana (ANI)</p>.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting via video-conferencing, with all the MPs (both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) of Delhi, over coronavirus.</p>.<p>Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Bhopal today, taking total cases to 91 in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. While one person has died due to the disease, two others have been cured/discharged: Bhopal Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehariya</p>.<p>The anti-malarial drug - Hydroxychloroquine,is now most sought by many countries after US President Donald Trump touted as cure for coronavirus patients.</p><p>Brazil has now invoked Ramayana to request New Delhi it's export, according to reports.</p><p>"Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples. Please accept, your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration," read the letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per media reports.</p>.<p>"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," saysMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the people of Maharashtra</p>.<p>Drone sightings during lockdown in Kerala<br />.<p>It is brought out for information that it is not recommended to consume hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for prevention of Coronavirus infection: Chandigarh Administration issues advisory.</p>.<p>15 districts - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur - which have a viral load of COVID-19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary. (ANI)</p>.<p>In reaction to reports of Telangana CM suggesting extension of lockdown in the state, Boston consulting group India ((BCG) has issued a clarification. It stated, “A BCG document, illustrating one scenario of how the COVID-19 virus might progress globally, has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG. The projections contained in the document vary by 100-1000x and were built to study one range of possible outcomes. This is not an official view from BCG, and BCG has not released any data purporting to state how the pandemic will pan out.”</p>.<p> The situationin the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’; it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, District administrations and Experts have suggested extension of Lockdown to contain the spread of the virus: PM during interaction with MPs<br /><br />PM said the entire world is currently facing agrave challenge of COVID-19, adding that the present situation is epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter the impact. He praised efforts of states working together with the Centre in fight against the pandemic:PM Office</p>.<p>About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy-business/coronavirus-lockdown-about-400-million-workers-in-india-may-sink-into-poverty-says-un-report-822829.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/coronavirus-urine-filled-bottles-thrown-from-quarantine-centre-in-dwarka-to-adjacent-area-in-delhi-822813.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>India's financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/indias-financial-hub-mumbai-set-to-extend-coronavirus-lockdown-sources-822810.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Prime Minister NarendraModion Wednesday told floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament that the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, according to BJD's Pinaki Misra.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/lockdown-will-not-be-lifted-in-one-go-pm-tells-political-leaders-in-all-party-meeting-822855.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>More than 80% political parties have suggested extension of lockdown. PM has said that he is getting information from people that they want to extend lockdown but the final decision will be taken after meeting with CMs&others: GN Azad, Congress after MPs video conference with PM. (ANI)</p>.<p>People wear facemasks as they buy vegetables from a vendor's van on a streetin Fatehgarh Shukarchak village on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 8, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)</p>.<p>It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to honour Modi stand for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like mischief to drag Modi into controversies.Maybe someone is doing out of goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than this: PM Modi</p>.<p>Living in areas with higher levels of air pollution is associated with an increased risk of death from COVID-19, claims a study conducted in the US.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/coronavirus-long-exposure-to-air-pollutant-pm-25-linked-to-higher-covid-19-death-rates-says-us-study-822888.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>108 of those who were in the event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we've kept them in quarantine and 69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine. State Health Ministry directly monitoring the situation: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.</p>.<p>IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakhs immediately, around 14 lakh taxpayers to benefit. All GST & custom refunds also to be released, to provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities including MSMEs: Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance</p>.<p>In a horrifying incident, a migrant woman was sexually abused in a Gaya hospital where she was kept in an isolation ward. Three days later, she died due to excessive bleeding.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/migrant-woman-in-bihar-coronavirus-isolation-ward-sexually-abused-dies-822914.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>1,573 people who are in any way connected with Tablighi Jamaat have been identified out of which 1,268 people have been quarantined. 323 foreigners linked with Tablighi Jamaat have also been identified and quarantined: Director General of Police HC Awasthi</p>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government to consider free coronavirus tests at private labs, which otherwise chargeRs 4,500 for conducting every COVID-19 test.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/supreme-court-asks-govt-to-consider-free-test-for-coronavirus-at-private-labs-822823.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to ensure full protection to doctors and health workers, who were acting as "warriors" in the fight against coronavirus.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/supreme-court-asks-centre-to-ensure-full-protection-to-doctors-acting-as-coronavirus-warriors-822942.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>From uncertainties pertaining to the lockdown to career-related anxiety and symptoms of depression due to being away from home, helplines and counselling services being run online by various universities are dealing with the psychological concerns of students during the<a href="http://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">coronavirus</a>pandemic.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/covid-19-varsity-helplines-face-students-anxieties-due-to-uncertainty-lifestyle-changes-822956.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>A 28-year-old man lodged in a quarantine centre in Delhi was on Wednesday booked for allegedly spitting on a doctor and other medical staff.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/coronavirus-case-against-youth-connected-with-tablighi-jamaat-for-spitting-at-doctor-in-quarantine-facility-822989.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>In what could snowball into a Centre vs State issue, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday raised questions over the midnight meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/maharashtra-govt-questions-nsa-advisor-tablighi-jamaat-chiefs-meet-822985.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too: Kejriwal</p>.<p>8 deaths confirmed in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra today</p><p>Maharashtra COVID-19 toll: 72</p><p>Total patients discharged: 120</p><p>Total positive cases: 1135</p><p>Samples tested: 27,099</p>.<p>Hundreds ofmonkeyshave taken over thestreetsaroundIndia's presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of desertedstreetsas the country remains under a coronaviruslockdown.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-monkeys-elephants-and-dogs-reclaim-indias-streets-in-covid-19-lockdown-823014.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The ordnance factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district has started manufacturing ventilators and can churn out around 2,000 machines in a month for the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/covid-19-maharashtra-ordnance-factory-manufactures-ventilators-823005.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked ancient Indian epic Ramayana, mentioning the story of how Lord Hanuman brought a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshmana.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/bolsonaro-invokes-ramayana-in-letter-to-modi-to-seek-hydroxychloroquine-from-india-amid-covid-19-crisis-823030.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Pqrk, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi<br /> 2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.<br /> 3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.<br /> 4. Dinpur Village<br /> 5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti<br /> 6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.<br /> 7. B Block Jhangirpuri.<br /> 8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi<br /> 9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi<br /> 10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi<br /> 11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.<br /> 12. VarDhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi<br /> 13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi<br /> 14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi<br /> 15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.<br /> 16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West,Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092.<br /> 17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden<br /> 18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri<br /> 19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony<br /> 20. Pratap khand , Jhilmil Colony.</p>.<p>The Delhi Police has traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month despite restrictions to combat the coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/tablighi-jamaat-leader-maulana-saad-kandhalvi-traced-delhi-police-sources-823043.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday said they would back the Trump administration's request for another $250 billion in aid for small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, but said the bill must include more funding for hospitals, local governments and food assistance.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/pelosi-schumer-push-wider-emergency-coronavirus-funding-bill-823040.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>As 72 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the number of such patients in the state jumped to 385, health officials said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/madhya-pradesh-reports-72-new-covid-19-cases-state-tally-now-385-823061.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, two states in the Northeast are fighting the fear of Coronavirus without a laboratory to test the samples of suspected patients.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/arunachal-and-nagaland-fighting-covid-19-without-a-testing-lab-822998.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>An expert committee headed by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty has recommended the continuation of lockdown measures in Karnataka's COVID-19 hotspots and closure of educational institutions till May 31, while allowing IT companies to resume operations with 50 per centmanpower.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/lockdown-throwing-karnataka-street-dogs-in-turmoil-823045.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Mobility start-ups, that were shifting markets, mobility behaviour and creating new revenue models have been severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, as most operations are completely shut.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/mobility-sector-to-walk-a-bumpy-path-ahead-823042.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>HDFC Bank Wednesday deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machines to assist customers during the lockdown. Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/hdfc-deploys-mobile-atms-during-coronavirus-lockdown-823095.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Wednesday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw her suggestion of a two-year ban on media advertisements by governments and public sector units, saying the proposal tantamount to "financial censorship".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/withdraw-statement-on-avertisement-ban-indian-newspaper-society-to-sonia-gandhi-823073.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/new-york-state-reports-most-coronavirus-cases-in-world-overtaking-spain-823075.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Pakistan on Wednesday stayed away from a video-conference India arranged to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade among the SAARC nations.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/officials-of-saarc-nations-discuss-covid-19-crisis-pakistan-stays-away-823074.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has promoted in the fight against the novel coronavirus.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/trump-thanks-india-for-decision-on-anti-malaria-drug-hydroxychloroquine-823101.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Ten coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 18, senior officials said here on Wednesday.</p><p>With 39 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Pune district (including Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad), the number of cases in the district rose to 197. (PTI)</p>.<p>6 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases: Deputy Commissioner Mohali, Girsh Dayalan</p>.<p>Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez. We agreed that effective COVID-19 response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain: External Affairs Minister,Dr S Jaishankar</p>.<p>4 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state- 1 from a COVID19 infected family in Ranchi and the other 3 from an infected family in Bokaro; Total positive cases in the state are 13: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.</p>.<p>First Coronavirus positive case reported in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh; 3 km area near Bhaktiyar Marg sealed: Dhar Collector Srikant Bhanoth</p>.<p>A second Delhi Police personnel tests positive for coronavirus. After an ASI who is posted in traffic wing, now a Head Constable posted in Delhi airport tests positive</p>.<p>Punjab: Two people (a 15-year-old and a 24-year old) test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. Total confirmed cases in the District are now 8: Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal</p>.<p>Delhi: A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19, a total of 21 healthcare workers here have tested positive. The samples of 19 admitted patients also sent for testing. 45 hospital staff home quarantined</p>.<p>4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Siwan in Bihar, taking the total number of positive cases to 43: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Dept</p>.Madhya Pradesh: 5 Coronavirus positive cases reported in district Khandwa, contact tracing of positive cases underway: District Collector Khandwa Tanvi Sundriyal.<p>Punjab: A 59-year-oldCOVID-19 positive patient in Jalandhar passed away last night. He was on the ventilator for the last 2 days. District Administration working out modalities for cremation as per standard protocol: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19)</p>.<p>A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient from Bokaro passed away early morning today, informedDeputy Commissioner Bokaro Mukesh Kumar.</p><p>This is the first death due to Coronavirus in the state of Jharkhand.</p><p>(ANI)</p>.<p>"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19.We shall win this together.," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/state/karnataka-reports-one-more-covid-19-death-toll-in-state-rises-to-6-823148.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>"Till now, there are 669 COVID19 positive cases including 426 cases from Markaz, in Delhi," says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.</p>.<p>Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to procure 1 lakh Rapid Test Kits for #COVID19 from South Korea: BMC official.(ANI)</p>.<p><strong>Maharashtra coronavirus outbreak:</strong></p><p>Total number ofdeaths: 72</p><p>Total number of patients discharged: 120</p><p>Total number of cases: 1297</p>.<p>55 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat including 50 cases in Ahmedabad, 2 in Surat, 1 case each in Dahod, Anand and Chotta Udepur each; The total number of positive cases in the state are 241: Gujarat Health Department</p>.<p>Doctors and public health experts have condemned the police department’s move to issue temporary emergency passes, saying it is too complicated for someone in a life or death situation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/12-hour-passes-add-new-layer-of-complication-say-doctors-821093.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The 80-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems dies of cardiac arrest in Karnataka's Gadag district; toll in state touches 6, say officials. (PTI)</p>.<p>Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30; schools to remain closed till June 17: CM Naveen Patnaik.</p>.<p>10 new positive cases reported in the state; Till now, there are 191 positive cases including 28 discharges and 6 deaths: Government of Karnataka</p>.<p>More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/global-coronavirus-cases-top-15-million-823175.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>BMC orders ban on all vegetable/fruit markets, hawkers & sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi during the lockdown period, as a precaution against COVID-19. Pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open.</p>.<p>Telangana: Entry/exit has been prohibited in the areas that have been identified as containment zones in Hyderabad. A total of 427 cases have been reported in the state out of which 11 died while 35 others recpvered.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s Cabinet ministers have sought extending the lockdown, but a final decision will be taken after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Thursday.</p>.<p>Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Thursday, as hopes for the impact of a massive Japanese economic package were offset by worries over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.<br />Meanwhile, European stock markets gained for a fourth straight day on Thursday on hopes the coronavirus pandemic was close to peaking, with investor attention also focused on a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers to discuss an economic rescue package.</p>.<p>WHO Chief Tedros asks countries to not politicise the virus as it exploits differences at the national level, says US, China should come together against this enemy.</p><p>WHO has shipped over 200 million items of medical equipment for frontline staff to 133 countries.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal for 30% salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from this month (April). - ANI</p>.<p>43 new positive cases were found in Rajasthan today (including 4 evacuees) - Banswara 2, Jaipur 11, Jaisalmer 5, Jhunjhunu 7, Jodhpur 3, Tonk 7, Jhalawar 7, Barmer 1. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 430.</p><p>Earlier, news agency PTI reported that a 76-year-old man dieddue to coronavirus in Jodhpur on Thursday.</p>.<p>The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/odisha-extends-covid-19-lockdown-till-april-30-schools-to-remain-closed-until-june-17-823176.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>In this difficult situation, we have given more importance to human life than to economics - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik</p>.<p>Railways has converted 3,250 coaches into COVID-19 isolation units with beds; total 5,000 coaches to be converted: Health ministry official</p>.<p>20 companies manufacturing personal protective gear in India, order for 1.7 cr of such gear already placed: Health ministry official</p>.<p>A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi in Mumbai passed away today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra</p><p>Three COVID-19 deaths in seven days make Mumbai' Dharavi,the biggest slum cluster,a ticking time bomb.</p><p>So far, around a dozen positive cases have been reported from Dharavi</p>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 24 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 184.</p>.<p>SpiceJet is operating its first cargo freighter on Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route today carrying critical medical equipment & <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">C</a>OVID-19 related medical supplies. SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 freighter aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at around 5.30 pm today.SpiceJet will operate a second freighter flight on April 10carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>16 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, including 10 cases with close contact to other patients & three with travel history to Delhi.</p><p>Total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 197: Karnataka Health Department</p>.<p>Three more deaths have been reported in Pune on Thursday: Health officials, Pune - ANI</p>.<p>Government of India sanctions Rs. 15,000 crores for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package': Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for February 2020 stands at 4.5% percent higher as compared to February 2019: Government of India</p>.<p>A 44-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore on Thursday, taking the total of coronavirus related deaths in the city to 23: PRO, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.</p>.<p>Health Minister Etela Rajender said388 out of 471 cases in Telangana were related to Nizamuddin Markaz</p>.<p>Rajasthan government has mandated wearing of face mask by people in urban areas of the state: Department of Information and Public Relations - ANI</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/pandemic-podcast-how-is-india-testing-for-coronavirus-823158.html" target="_blank">How is India testing for coronavirus?</a></p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/kerala-records-higher-recovery-rate-than-positive-ones-for-third-consecutive-day-823340.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled 'Operation SHIELD', the strategy adopted in 21 Covid-19 hotspots in the national capital where containment operations have started.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/operation-shield-delhis-containment-strategy-for-covid-19-hotspots-823331.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p> Madhya Pradesh government issues the list of COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts that will be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. - ANI</p>.<p>Members of the Wadhawan family - that is linked to the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and Yes Bank scams, were spotted in the famous hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.<br />The 23 members of the family has now been sent to quarantine, according to TV reports.<br />The journey form Mumbai to Satara, crossing four districts and several toll booths, during the India lockdown has come as a surprise.</p>.<p>Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 610 on Thursday, up from 542 the day before, and the number of new cases also came in higher at 4,204 from a previous 3,836.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/italys-daily-coronavirus-death-toll-and-new-cases-both-accelerate-823422.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has been able to aggregate funds to the tune of Rs 127.37 crore.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/karnataka-cm-relief-fund-gets-rs-127-crore-in-ten-days-to-fight-coronavirus-823438.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Fears that the household pets could transmit COVID-19 has prompted the dumping of various types of animals into the street by their panic-struck owners.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/owners-throw-pets-on-streets-amid-coronavirus-scare-823449.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The Centre Thursday fully exempted surgical masks, ventilators, personal protection equipment and COVID-19 related test kits from customs duty for the next six months as part of its fight against the coronavirus.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/govt-exempts-duty-cess-on-ventilators-surgical-masks-ppe-coronavirus-test-kits-823455.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>A looming economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is a chance for India to enact sweeping reforms to fix ailing sectors and attract more foreign investment to the country.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/coronavirus-crisis-is-a-chance-for-india-to-reform-its-economy-823369.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>In what could be a piece of bad news for smokers, the prices of cigarettes across the country have more than doubled in the past two weeks of lockdown.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/costly-puff-cigarette-prices-surge-during-lockdown-823473.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The BBMP's food distribution system has proved inadequate in at least 20 yards that have high number of needy persons, trade union representatives said on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/labourers-forced-to-stand-in-km-long-queue-for-packet-of-food-823477.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Concerned over the rise in messages targeting Muslims, the committee got the government to remove the reference to the Tablighi Jamaat in the daily COVID-19 bulletin to avoid further stigma.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/govt-fights-online-pandemic-of-fake-news-reaches-over-49-lakh-people-823478.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The number of fatalities due to coronavirus reached 12 in the national capital on Thursday while the number of people infected with the virus crossed the 700 mark even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment areas to curb the spread of COVID-19.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-cases-cross-700-mark-in-delhi-as-death-toll-rises-to-12-823475.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The COVID-19 outbreak seems to be worsening in parts of India as the country reported over 700 fresh cases and 46 deaths— both new highs since thepandemic began — on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/with-46-deaths-india-has-its-worst-single-day-since-coronavirus-outbreak-823486.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>There is a flood of misinformation coursing through social media about the COVID-19 situation in the country and various matters which have a bearing on it.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/second-edit/coronavirus-misinformation-pandemic-continues-unabated-823465.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 90,000 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1630 GMT from official sources.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/global-coronavirus-death-toll-passes-90000-afp-tally-823499.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Gurugram District Administration</p>.<p>One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14: State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni</p>.<p>Three cancer patients admitted at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the hospital to 21, an official said on Thursday.</p><p>The three have been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, according to the official.</p><p>Earlier this week, a doctor and nine para-medical staff had also tested positive for the COVID-19 at the Delhi government-run hospital. (PTI)</p>.<p>Every country is now grappling with or poised to suffer devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of lost lives; broken families, overwhelmed hospitals & overworked essential workers, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to UN Security Council.</p><p>"While COVID-19 is first and foremost a health crisis, its implications are much more far-reaching.Terrorist groups may see window of opportunity to strike while the attention of most Governments is turned towards pandemic," he said.</p><p>"Weaknesses&lack of preparedness exposed by COVID-19 provide window onto how bioterrorist attack might unfold&may increase its risks. Non-state groups could gain access to virulent strains that could pose similar devastation to societies around globe," he pointed out.</p><p>"The world faces its gravest test since the founding of this Organization. We're all struggling to absorb unfolding shock, jobs that have disappeared &businesses that have suffered;fundamental&drastic shift to our daily lives," he said.</p>.<p>First COVID-19 death in Assam at Silchar Medical College Hospital: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)</p>.<p>United States records 1,783 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins</p>.<p>Maharashtra Home Department, in view of the coronavirus lockdown,has issued orders for a complete lockdown of 5 prisons in Mumbai & Pune region - Mumbai Central Prison, Thane Prison, Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison & Kalyan Prison, till further orders.</p>.<p>149 arrested across Noida & Greater Noida for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday; number of violators sent behind bars since restrictions came into force in March reaches 2,316: Police (PTI)</p>.<p>DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, 22 others detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra for violating prohibitory orders on account of COVID-19: Official (PTI)</p>.<p>Gujarat: 21 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vadodara, of which 20 people are from Nagarvada area. Total number of positive coronavirus cases in Vadodara stands at 39 now. (ANI)</p>.<p>Bihar: Two members of a family in Siwan have tested positive for COVID-19; they have contact history with a positive patient who had returned from Oman. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 60.</p>.<p>229 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, total count at 1,364: Maharashtra Health Minister</p>.<p>Maharashtra: 3 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dadar area today; 2 nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and 1 man from Kelkar Road. The total number of cases in Dadar stands at 6 now.</p>.<p>5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, Mumbai taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the area to 22: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) (ANI)</p>.<p>14 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bhopal today, taking the total number of positive cases in Bhopal to 112: District Administration, Bhopal. (ANI)</p>.<p>Out of 390 samples tested yesterday at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, 5 have tested positive for COVID-19. All the 5 patients are admitted at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.</p>.<p>2 of the 5 new COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi. They were already under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and have now been shifted to a hospital: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra</p>.<p>"We have to jointly fight this pandemic.India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu" tweeted PM Narendra Modi replying to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p>.<p>26 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 489. 25 of the new positive cases have contact history, while details of 1 case are being ascertained: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>22 out of the total 26 COVID-19 positive patients in Islampur, Sangli in Maharashtrahave tested negative in repeat tests. We hope that rest of the positive patients will also recover soon: Jayant Patil, Guardian Minister of Sangli district. (ANI)</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to addressthe nation again to announce his decision over the extension of the coronavirus lockdown,as per multiple media reports. He will meet with Chief Ministers of India via video conference tomorrow in order to finalise, according to reports. The decision is over extending the date of lockdown in order to further control the COVID-19 spread, or liftit as per scheduleon Tuesday.</p>.<p>46 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in last 12 hours, total spiked to 308.<br />Two death cases due to COVID-19 were reported in the state, toll rises to 19.</p>.<p>Four people confirm positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district, taking total number of cases in J&K to 188: Officials</p>.<p>Total 720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi till now, of which 22 of them are in ICU and 7 on ventilator, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.</p><p>"In the hotspots identified in Delhi, we are conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents. 6000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin area also, one person tested positive for COVID-19," he said.</p>.<p>In the last 24 hours we have tested 978 samples, out of which 67 are COVID-19 positive. Total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state at 308, including 259 active cases, of which 2 are on ventilators: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat (ANI)</p>.<p>A 78-yr-old woman with co-morbid conditions, from Mundi Kharar who was brought to Emergency Ward of Kharar Civil Hospital and later died on 7 April, has posthumously tested positive for COVID-19. Body already cremated as per protocol. Primary contacts traced&to be sampled: DC Mohali, Punjab.</p>.<p>BBMP orders clampdown in two wards. The two wards— Bapuji Nagar (134), Padarayanapura (135) will completely be sealed geographically to avoid community spread. All essential commodities will be door delivered. No one will be allowed to enter or exit from the sealed areas. 160 teams comprising ASHA workers and Booth workers have been formed to carry out surveillance work.</p>.<p>Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting ways to increase the facilities for testing and treatment of COVID-19 and to control the spread of the pandemic in the state.</p>.<p>In Nagaland, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported till now. 65 samples out of 69 have tested negative. The result of 4 samples is awaited. 23 persons are lodged in quarantine facilities and 658 are under home quarantine</p>.<p>A petition has been filed in Supreme Court seeking its direction to the Govt of India to carry out mass house-to-house tests for identification, treatment of COVID-19 infected persons in hotspot cities & to contain its spread in the country.</p>.<p>A 50-year-old newspaper agent died of COVID-19 infection at Hatpipalya town in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, a health official said on Friday.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 426 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths. (PTI)</p>.<p>"Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes. Try providing them with water and leftovers so they're not parched and left hungry," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.</p>.<p>Selfie and photography to be banned during the distribution of food items in Ajmer. Any violation of social distancing norms may result in action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Ajmer District Collector (ANI)</p>.<p>"Rumors and fake news are floating around of a Seal down in Bangalore City and creating panic. Dearest Citizens, there is nothing like that as of now. Please Stay calm," tweets Bhaskar Rao,Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. This clarification is regarding the rumours of sealing of Koramangala in Bengaluru city.</p>.<p>Till date, 16 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing coronavirus and thefollowing 8 were found to be satisfactory: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)</p>.<p>There are media reports on protocols etc of prospective travellers by trains. They have also been mentioning the number of trains starting from a date. Final decision yet to be taken and pre mature reporting leading to unnecessary speculation in public in such times: Ministry of Railways</p>.<p>Principal Secretary to PM reviewed efforts undertaken by Empowered Groups. Issues related to supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items, efforts undertaken for benefit of stakeholders involved. Steps to assist farmers harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing, further confidence-building measures necessary and need to ensure percolation of guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the ground level were discussed: PMO</p>.<p>The figures that I have been given by Indian scientists & medical practitioners are that 80-85% of India may get infected, if these figures are correct then they are horrendous figures: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI)</p>.<p>A pharmacy store owner feeds a stray dogin Siliguri on April 10, 2020. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP)</p>.<p>NHRC asks Centre about the arrangements made for mentally ill people roaming on streets during coronavirus lockdown,asks to issue directions to States and Union Territories in this regard and to ensure they don't become easy carriers of the deadly virus.(DHNS)</p>.<p>We have a domestic requirement of 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets while we have 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets available now: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.</p>.<p>My foundation is sending 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to LNJP hospital. Complete hygiene is being maintained at the shelter home set up at Yamuna Sports Complex. There should be more COVID-19 tests conducted: BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir (ANI)</p>.<p>In view of the upcoming festivals, the Centre asked the states and Union territories on Friday to strictly adhere to the ongoing 21-day lockdown and not allow any social or religious gathering and procession.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/dont-allow-religious-gatherings-processions-during-coronavirus-lockdown-mha-to-states-823730.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Scientists have identified six drug candidates from more than 10,000 compounds that may help treat COVID-19. The research, published in the journal Nature, tested the efficacy of approved drugs, drug candidates in clinical trials and other compounds.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/scientists-identify-six-potential-drugs-to-treat-covid-19-823656.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide an immediate assistance of Rs 16, 500 crore ($2.2 billion) to India to fight<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">COVID-19</a>pandemic and the fund will further increase if the need be.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/adb-readies-22-billion-immediate-support-for-india-to-fight-covid-19-823634.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>One-third of the ration shops a group of activists visited over the past five days in the national capital are not functioning while several ration shop dealers claim that the food grains they received have finished raising concerns about diversion of articles delivered by the government.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/coronavirus-lockdown-doubts-about-ration-diversion-as-several-ration-shops-remain-shut-in-delhi-823741.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The Punjab government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/punjab-extends-coronavirus-lockdown-till-april-30-823755.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Despite India reporting nearly 200 COVID-19 deaths in last one month, the country's death rate of about 3 per cent is lower than the global rate, and also much lower than several European countries like the UK, Italy and Spain, according to some medical experts.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/indias-covid-19-death-rate-lower-than-many-developed-nations-like-united-states-united-kingdom-medical-experts-823758.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The arrival of summer in India may have raised hopes that hot and humid weather could slow the COVID-19 pandemic, however, experts believe that there is not enough proof to conclude any significant vulnerability of the novel<a href="http://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">coronavirus</a>to seasonal change.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/studies-saying-warm-weather-slows-coronavirus-not-conclusive-report-823696.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra crossed 100 on Friday even as the positive progressive cases went past 1,500.<br />On Thursday evening, according to the report of the state's Public Health department, the casualties stood at 97 and positive cases at 1,364.<br />In Friday evening report, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed 10 deaths in Mumbai city and suburbs, while the reporting additional 218 positive cases - thus taking the infections to 1,500 plus.<br />The state's compilation report is expected.<br />The BMC also said that contract tracing of 775 patients has led to the identification of 4,028 high-risk individuals. Most of the detected cases are asymptotic and isolated.<br />In Mumbai itself, 16,000-odd tests have been conducted in government and private laboratories. (DHNS)</p>.<p>One more COVID-19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 2; the patient is a 32-years-old man from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra andhad travelled along with the last COVID-19 positive patient in train: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb</p>.<p>RSS volunteers pack food for needy people,in old Lucknow, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)</p>.<p>Global oil demand is being destroyed as the coronavirus forces people around the world to remain indoors and avoid all unnecessary travel.</p><p>Currently, between a third and a half of the world’s population are in lockdown, meaning few people are driving, flying or doing much that would require the use of crude or its derivatives.</p><p><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-wiped-out-oil-demand-around-the-world-823798.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the world is under lockdown. People have been asked to stay at home for several weeks until the COVID-19 spread is controlled. However, it gets taxing to stay in one place doing work and home-related chores for long.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/covid-19-apple-tv-offers-originals-for-free-worldwide-during-lockdown-823811.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>. <p>Deaths today: 13</p><p>Total deaths: 110</p><p>Total progressive positive cases: 1574</p><p>Total progressive discharged: 188</p>.<p>Fresh cases today: 183</p><p>Total cases:903</p><p>Deaths: 2,total toll at 14</p><p>Contact history of 50 to be be identified</p><p>862 still in hospital</p>.<p>In wake of coronavirus pandemic, state cabinet met today for the second time in a month & rolled out several decisions. One among them being reduction of 30% salary of CM, DCM, Ministers & all MLAs to be used for fight against COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu</p>.<p>3 more <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra</p>.<p>3rd <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> death reported in Kerala - a 71-yeard-old native of Puducherry's Mahe died at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. He was in very critical condition and his kidneys were not functioning. He was on ventilator for the last few days: Kerala Health Department</p>.<p>Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers: Sources (PTI)</p>.<p>Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers: Sources (PTI)</p>.<p>The next two weeks lockdown will be different from the last three weeks, says B S Yediyurappa.</p>.<p>India’s response to COVID-19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country, saysLav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.</p>.<p>Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 2 lakh cases at this time, says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.</p>.Rise of 1,035 cases and 40 deaths reported in last 24 hours across country: Health Ministry (PTI).<p> After Odisha and Punjab, Karnataka and West Bengal have decided to extend lockdown. While Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal have extended the lockdown till April 30, Punjab will be underthe restriction till May 1.Karnataka CM, however, said that there will be some relaxations during the 15 days extended lockdown.</p>.<p>The ongoing lockdown in Maharashtra has also been extended till April 30. West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha have also extended the lockdown.</p>.<p>The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, the government said on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told them to focus should be now on health as well as the prosperity of the nation. (PTI Photo)</p>.<p>Total progressive deaths: 127</p><p>Total progressive positive cases: 1,761</p><p>Patients discharged: 208</p><p>Samples tested: Over 33,000</p>.<p>Fresh cases: 166</p><p>Total cases: 1069</p><p>Fresh deaths today: 5</p><p>Total deaths: 19</p><p><br />Cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat in today's tally: 128</p><p>Total Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases: 712</p><p>People discharged/Migrated out: 27</p>.<p>Telangana coronavirus update:</p><p>Total cases: 503</p><p>Total deaths: 14 dead</p><p>People discharged: 96 (including Indonesians)</p><p>Toatl active cases: 393, none serious</p>.<p>34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of <a dir="ltr" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coronavirus?src=hashtag_click">#Coronavirus</a> positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)</p>.<p>51 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today - 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rises to 751: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra: 15 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far. (ANI)</p>.<p>25 more COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat (23 in Ahmedabad & 2 in Anand), taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 493. One more COVID-19 related death also reported in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Health Department</p>.<p>60-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Ranchi, second death in Jharkhand: Official (PTI)</p>.<p>Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 8,476,death toll stands at 276.</p>.<p>11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 226, including 6 deaths & 47 discharged. Of the 11 new positive cases, 7 have contact history and 1 have history of foreign travel: Karnataka Government. (ANI)</p>.<p>2 more deaths reported in Pune today. Both of them had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity: Health officials, Pune A total of 31 deaths reported in Pune till now, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar who died here.</p>.<p>49 more Coronavirus positive cases had come yesterday so the total number of positive cases in Indore dist rises to 298. The death toll has gone up to 32 after test results of 2 people, who had died earlier, came yesterday: Dr Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical Health Officer Indore (ANI)</p>.<p>An Assistant Sub Inspector's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/coronavirus-lockdown-nihangs-attack-policemen-in-punjab-asis-hand-chopped-off-824365.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>US President Donald Trump was warned about the potential for a pandemic but he repeatedly played down the seriousness of the virus and focused instead on controlling the message, protecting gains in the economy and batting away warnings from senior officials, a lengthy investigative report in a leading American newspaper has said.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/donald-trump-played-down-coronavirus-crisis-amid-warnings-from-intelligence-health-officials-report-824385.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>A worker carries vegetables at Sahibabad marketin Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)</p>.<p>For Santosh Yadav, overcoming the hardships caused due to coronavirus outbreak was no less daunting than battling Maoists in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.Amid the nationwide lockdown, the 30-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan, posted in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district, travelled over 1100 km in three days.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/coronavirus-lockdown-cop-hitchhikes-1100-km-from-chhattisgarh-to-reach-village-in-uttar-pradesh-after-mothers-death-824386.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory that suggests playing games to lessen stress amid coronavirus lockdown.</p><p>“It’s natural to have stress due to the coronavirus fears, thus, it is essential to not only take care of physical fitness but also mental fitness," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS in a video launched by MoHFW.Suggestions include playing games, chatting with family members, doing light exercises and reading books as some of the measures to de-stress your mind amid the lockdown.</p>.<p>Mala in Alleppey, Rashmi in Sitamarhi and Sarita in Damoh are busy making masks to protect thousands from coronavirus and at the same time are supporting their family financially during the lockdown period.Several self-help groups, NGOs and local administration have joined hands to ensure that masks -- a very essential means of protection from the infection-- reach everyone in the country.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-masks-saving-not-only-lives-but-also-helping-women-earn-livelihood-during-lockdown-824368.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of being responsible for the situation arising out of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>in the country.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/bjp-government-responsible-for-coronavirus-crisis-in-india-kamal-nath-824398.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel manufacture facemasks at a workshop inside a CRPF camp in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)</p>.<p>9 persons have been arrested till now in connection with the attack in which a Punjab ASI's hand was chopped off in Patiala earlier today. Weapons including guns and petrol bombs have been recovered: Mandeep Singh, SSP Patiala.</p>.<p>Indian Railways is playing a critical role in the fight against COVID19 by ensuring the timely transportation of essential goods and commodities. Railway personnel have risen to the occasion and are doing outstanding work. During this tough environment, which is posing serious challenges to health, Technicians of Signal and Telecom (S&T) department are performing their duties with zeal and dedication. They are carrying out day to day maintenance to keep S&T assets in good fettle for the safe and smooth running of goods trains during this challenging environment when the nation is fighting against the COVID19. Signaling staff are associating on day to day basis with track machine working to keep the track in good condition for safe running of freight trains. Also, number of improvements works which requires large blocks and are difficult to carry out during normal train running, have been carried out.</p><p>During this lock down period, requirement of Telecom & IT has increased manifold due to constant discussions, meetings, Webinars etc. through regular Video conferencing at various levels. Same is being maintained tirelessly by the hardworking and devoted telecom staff, to ensure the uninterrupted flow of information.</p><p>S&T officers of Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval and Nagpur divisions with constant support & guidance of Zonal Headquarter Office, Central Railway, are closely monitoring the Signaling & Telecom maintenance work. Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunications Engineers and other Divisional officers of their respective division are personally interacting and motivating the staff on a regular basis to boost their morale and keep them in high spirits in this crisis time. They have been advised to maintain personal hygiene as well as to wear mask and maintain social distancing while performing their duties. Section Engineers are ensuring distribution of mask, sanitizers, soap and hand gloves to every technician on duty. Cleaning and disinfecting of workplace on a daily basis is ensured. The staff engaged in maintenance duties are being rotated to avoid social contact and keep them active and alert.</p><p>Apart from this, family members of the staff are preparing masks for their colleagues and railway employees on Duty. So far, total of 900 masks have been prepared by family members of S&T staff voluntarily at their home and also 400 masks are under preparation. A big salute to all silent unsung heroes fighting against the COVID19 crisis.</p>.<p> The situationregarding essential commodities is under control in the MHA control room, officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways have been working in coordination with states to resolve logistics problems: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA.</p>.<p>In the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584: Dr Manoj Murhekar, Indian Council of Medical Research.</p>.<p>The government has sought inputs related to production, labour and logistics from clusters in five key sectors to ascertain expected output if they are made operational within a fortnight and procedural support required, sources said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-lockdown-govt-seeks-inputs-from-industries-on-expected-output-logistics-if-made-operational-824419.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>CM BS Yediyurappa gets on to deserted streets of Bengaluru to check on Lockdown enforcement in various parts of the city. (DHNS)</p>.<p>A migrant worker from Bihar, who had been quarantined in Uttar Pradesh along with thousands of others, who had migratedfrom Delhi, Noida, Gujarat, Mumbai and other places after the lockdown, tested positive for coronavirus setting off alarm bells in the authorities here.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/scare-in-uttar-pradesh-after-first-case-of-covid-19-detected-in-migrant-workers-824445.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Are you working from home during the lockdown in this Covid-19 season? Then beware of criminals prowling in the cyberspace to sneak into your laptop or iPad to steal the data, which you and your company want to zealously guard.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/coronavirus-lockdown-cybercriminals-are-on-prowl-beware-of-what-you-do-online-824467.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to distribute 16 crore masks with each of the 5.3 crore people in the state provided with three masks.In a COVID-19 review meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the distribution of the masks, “which provide some safety from the virus.”<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/andhra-pradesh-to-provide-each-of-its-53-crore-people-with-three-covid-19-masks-824456.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/i-owe-them-my-life-out-of-intensive-care-for-coronavirus-uks-boris-johnson-praises-medics-824390.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The total number of coronaviruspositive cases in the state is 181 including 149 active cases and 30 discharged; death toll 2, according toHaryana Health Department<br /></p><p>Meanwhile,the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 170 including 135 active cases and 23 cured, according to theDepartment of Information and Public Relations, Government of Punjab.</p>.<p>217 new positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1399 and total deaths are 97. 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)</p>.<p>60-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Gujarat,death toll rises to 24, according to Gujarat govt official. (PTI)</p>.<p>Total number of active COVID-19 cases as on today stands at 95, in West Bengal. 7 deaths have been reported in the state till date: Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal</p>.<p>1,454 people arrested across Assam in last 19 days for violating the nationwide lockdown restrictions: Police</p>.<p>Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 on Sunday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694.</p><p>The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/at-431-italys-daily-covid-19-toll-lowest-since-march-19-824584.html" target="_blank">Read more here.</a></p>.<p>A 56-year-old assistant-sub inspector of the Delhi Police has tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The ASI is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Okhla Phase-1, they said.He is the third policeman in the national capital who has tested positive for COVID-19, police said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/delhi-police-assistant-sub-inspector-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-824682.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>14 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district sealed after man tests #COVID19 positive, according to the state'sDM (PTI)</p>.<p>Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug area as a 'containment area'; the total number of COVID19 cases in the Maharashtra stands at 1982. (ANI)</p>.<p>1st positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Nagaland, according to multiple media reports.</p>.<p>Total number of deaths rise to 308, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 9152 (including 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>Delhi: Street no. 18 of Zakir Nagar has been declared a COVID-19 'containment zone' and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone' after positive cases were found here. Total number of positive cases in Delhi is 1154, death toll 24. (ANI)</p>.<p>The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 7,500 people.</p><p>Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-india-update-state-wise-total-number-of-confirmed-cases-deaths-on-april-13-824675.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></strong></p>.<p>Mumbai 4 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Dharavi today. Till now, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 47, 5 deaths</p>.<p>11 new COVID-19 positive cases (10 from Bharatpur & 1 from Banswara) reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 815: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>Another person from Dhubri, connected with 'Tablighi Jamaat' meet at 'Nizamuddin Markaz', has been found COVID-19 positive. The total number of coronavirus patients in Assam now stands at 30: Assam Minister HB Sarma</p>.<p>Delhi: COVID-19 hotspot, Chandni Mahal has been declared a 'containment zone' by the Delhi Government, to prevent the spread of the disease. (ANI)</p>.<p>Amid the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>gloom, the multi-crore knitwear industry in Tiruppur has found a new way to survive. The city has now turned into a major centre for manufacturing protective medical gear like face masks, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE).</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/tamil-nadus-tiruppur-knits-its-way-out-of-crises-with-coronavirus-help-824492.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>COVID-19 cases have been found in Sataranjipura in large numbers. This area should be handed over to the military, I've discussed this with the Municipal Commissioner: Krishna Khopde, BJP MLA from Nagpur (East) Maharashtra (ANI)</p>.<p>22 more COVID-19 cases & 2 more deaths (Ahmedabad & Vadodara) related to the virus reported in Gujarat. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state at 538, including 26 deaths & 47 discharged: Gujarat Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>One more death reported in Dharavi, the biggest slum cluster of Asia.</p><p>Total deaths in Dharavi - 5</p><p>Total positive progressive cases in Dharavi - 47</p>.<p>A 69- year-old elderly man who is the husband of a 60-year old-woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Vijayapura, died on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil.</p><p>He said thatthe deceased had COVID-19 symptoms. The results of his throat swab and blood samples are awaited.</p>.<p>"Urge@MamataOfficialto end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan.We are in combat mode #CoronaPandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest.MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach.Officials be held accountable for lapses #SocialDistancing and religious congregations," tweetsGovernor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar.</p>.<p>Jitendra Awhad, Maharashtra Housing Minister, quarantines himself at home after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive cop.</p>.<p>12 more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh (8 in Guntur, 2 in Chittoor and 1 each in Krishna & West Godavari), taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 432: State's COVID19 Nodal Officer (ANI)</p>.<p>22 new COVID-19 positive cases & 1 death reported today; total number of positive cases in Indore is 328 & total 33 deaths: Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia (ANI)</p>.<p>82 new COVID-19 cases including 59 cases in Mumbai reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2064: Maharashtra Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>52-year old Gazetted Officer of Punjab Police, posted in Ludhiana, tests positive. He had been unwell for the past week and has been put on a ventilator. SOP is being followed: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secy, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) (ANI)</p>.<p>15 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state at 247, including 6 deaths & 59 discharged. Of the 15 new cases, 13 have contact history, 1 has history of travel to Delhi & 1 has history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections. (ANI)</p>.<p>Youth opens fire at a policeman at Punjab's Faridkot for attempting to enforce the lockdown, according to media reports.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020.</p>.<p>With 43 more people testing positive for COVID-19, cases rise to 847 in Rajasthan. Of the fresh cases, 20 have been reported in Jaipur, 11 in Bharatpur & 7 in Jodhpur: State Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) grants consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in context of coronavirus outbreak, till 30th April - ANI</p>.<p>No new COVID-19 positive case reported in the state in the last 100 hours. 7 positive patients have recovered till now: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat,according to ANI</p>.<p>With COVID-19 positive cases showing steep rise across Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has prepared a strategy to extend lockdown for 30 more days in the Union Territory to combat the spread of the deadly virus.</p>.<p> Watch MOHFW briefing <a href="https://www.pscp.tv/ANI_news/1gqxvEpaQZRJB?t=40s" target="_blank">here</a></p>.<p>Joint Secy MOHFW, LavAggarwal hints thatcentre working on restoration of livelihoods amid lockdown</p>.<p>The first consignment of COVID-19 kits from China will arrive in India on 15th April: Raman R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).<br />146 hotspots have been identified in 15 districts. There are 1,71,232 houses there with 9,78,055 people. Barricading has been done at all these areas, sanitisation has been done here. 401 positive cases found here: Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Dept<br /></p>.<p>Equity benchmark Sensex on Monday tumbled about 470 points, dragged by losses mainly in index heavyweights HDFC twins, RIL and ICICI Bank as investors weighed the possibility of a lockdown extension amid mounting COVID-19 cases in the country.<br /><br /><a href="https://bit.ly/3cfd2U0" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Core Strategy Group on COVID-19 working on molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, new drugs: Health Ministry</p>.<p>Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks 10kg grains per person to NFSA beneficiaries and to those who may not have ration cards till September.<br /><br /></p>.<p>"Current crisis has pushed many relatively food secure families into food insecurity and poverty," Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi told PM Modi.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu reports 98 more COVID-19 cases; tally goes up to 1,173<br />Uttar Pradesh reports 67 more positive coronavirus cases; total count 550</p>.<p>Delhi Chief Secy Vijay Dev sets up 'Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force' to deal with COVID-19: Officials tell PTI</p>.<p> The death toll in Kalaburagi, the Karnataka district to report first death in India, rose to three. Deputy Commissioner B Sharat confirmed the death.</p><p>He was P-205 and was being treated at ESIC, said the state health department officials.</p>.<p>5 more COVID-19 casesreported in Jharkhand today - 3 from Ranchi's Hindpiri, 1 each from Bokaro and Giridih. Total number of positive cases in the state now at24, saysState Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni</p>.<p>Vaccine needed to fully halt COVID-19 transmission: WHO</p>.<p>Monday'sadditionhas taken Rajasthan'stally positive cases to 897.</p>.<p>New Cases: 61</p><p>Deaths: 1</p><p>Total number of COVID-19 cases:592</p><p>Total recoveries: 103</p><p>Total deaths: 17</p>.<p>65-year-old male patient from Bengaluru who wasadmiited in RGICDon April 12passed away today. His test result for COVID-19 had returned positive.</p><p>This is the 8th death due to COVID-19 in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Fresh cases: 356</p><p>Total cases: 1510</p><p>Fresh deaths: 4</p><p>Total deaths: 28</p><p>Total discharged: 31 (discharges/migrated out)</p><p><br />In hospital: 1451</p><p>Cases under special ops (including Tablighi Jamaat)</p><p>Fresh cases: 325</p><p>Total: 1071</p><p><br /><br /></p>.<p>Sixteen new cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally rises to 80, according to officials. (PTI)</p>.<p>"Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>Mumbai's Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone', the movement of people is restricted in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give out the details of Lockdown 2.0 when he addresses the nation for the fourth time on Covid-19 Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown, which is set to be extended for two more weeks.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-lockdown-20-may-have-balm-for-economy-825069.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it would provide immediate debt service relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus their scarce resources on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/imf-to-provide-debt-relief-for-25-countries-to-help-them-address-coronavirus-pandemic-825106.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>With India now reporting thousands of COVID-19 cases, up from a handful just days ago, there is huge concern about the consequences of the pandemic in India and what lies ahead.DH’s Kalyan Rayspoke to ProfT Jacob John, one of the country’s leading experts and a retired professor of clinical virology at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, on the pandemic’s progress in India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/panorama/june-july-could-be-the-peak-period-of-covid-19-in-india-825082.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>"There is no greater 'patriotism' than the persistence of Govt officials including doctors, scavengers, police in the Corona crisis ... Thanks to the countrymen for patience," says Congress chiefSonia Gandhi's video message to people.</p><p>"Doctors, health workers are treating COVID-19 patients despite lack of protection kits," Sonia Gandhi said. She urged people to "follow lockdown and social distancing norms".</p><p>"I feel we, with strong morale, will emerge out of this crisis soon," she said.</p><p>"Whether in power or not, the Congress will help people fight against coronavirus spread," she informed.</p>.<p>Kerala on Monday reported more number of COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection than positive cases,with 19 of them discharged and three being hospitalised.</p><p>With the three new cases, the total number of coronavirus affected people in the state is now 378.</p><p>"While two people from Kannur tested positive, one case was reported from Palakkad. Two of them are primary contacts of the infected person and one was a foreign returnee," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after an evaluation meet.</p><p>(PTI)</p>.<p>"People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," says PM Narendra Modi.</p><p>"India is full of festivals and you all our following discipline and celebrating festivals," he said.</p><p>"The whole nation is together despite facing so many problems for the country. I thank all of you," he said.</p><p>"Even before we had a single case of coronavirus in India, we had screening of nationals in India," he informed.</p><p>"We started screening travellers entering India from impacted nations even when we did not have a single case of coronavirus," he said.</p>.<p> "India was vigilant from the beginning of the spread of this pandemic," he said.</p><p>"We announced 21 days lockdown when we had just 550 cases. We did not wait," says PM Narendra Modi.</p><p>"India did not wait for the problem to grow, rather, as soon as the problem was seen, we tried to stop at the same time by taking a fast decision," he said.</p>.<p>"The fight against coronavirus will be further increased in the next one week.Every town by 20 April,every police station,every district,every state will be tested, how much lockdown is being followed," he said.</p><p>"Government will release a guideline for the coronavirus lockdown. From Aril 20, keeping in mind the poor, daily wage workers, I would like to extend my help to them, via PM CARES Fund," he said.</p>.<p>"Condition of daily wagers is my number one concern. The rules which will come out tomorrow, will focus on that," said PM Modi.</p>.<p>1. Take extra care of old or ill people of the household<br />2. Lockdown and social distancing to be completely followed, homemade face masks to be used at all times<br />3. Guidelines put out by the health ministry to be followed strictly<br />4. Arogya Sethu mobile app to be downloaded to be informed about the disease<br />5. Help the poor and needy, for their food and shelter necessities<br />6. Please request the companies you work at to not sack employees<br />7. Healthcare workers, doctors, police have to be respected for their services</p>.<p>1) Take extra care of the elders in the family<br />2) Obey Lockdown and social distancing rules<br />3) Obey Ayush Ministry guidelines to boost immunity<br />4) Download Arogyasetu Mobile app for latest updates<br />5) Take care of the poor families<br />6) Don’t fire employees, be empathetic towards them<br />7) Celebrate the bravery of the country’s healthcare, police and other personnel</p>.<p>45 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat. Total coronavirus cases in the state rise to 617, including 55 recovered patients and 26 deaths: Health Department of Gujarat</p>.<p>Globally, today,84,644new cases have been reported so far, and a total of over 17 lakh people are infected. Around1.11 lakh have lost their lives to coronavirus.</p><p>With so many cases being reported worldwide, it is difficult to track the current numbers and updates across the globe. Here is a chart by World Health Organisation (WHO) that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.</p><p>Check out our coronavirus world-o-meter live counter <strong><a href="http://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-trending/coronavirus-world-o-meter-update-live-country-wise-total-number-of-cases-deaths-april-14-824654.html" target="_blank">here</a></strong>.</p>.<p>"The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food.</p><p>Cry, my beloved country," says Congress leader P Chidambaram.</p><p>"CMs’ demand for money elicited no response. Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020.From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years," he said.</p><p>"We reciprocate the PM’s New Year greetings. We understand the compulsion for extending the lockdown. We support the decision," the former Union Finance minister added.</p>.<p>All domestic and international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3: Aviation Ministry (PTI)</p>.<p>13 more COVID positive patients discharged from CD Hospital, Srinagar after treatment and recovery: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)</p>.<p>121 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2,455. (ANI)</p>.<p>Kerala will strategize its action plan to implement the extended lockdown. COVID-19 cases are coming down in the state which is very positive sign but we can't say everything is over. We have to follow the stringent action: State Health Minister KK Shailaja (ANI)</p>.<p>All domestic and international scheduled airline operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm, 3rd May: Ministry of Civil Aviation (ANI)</p>.<p>11 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka from yesterday 5 pm till noon today; the total number of positive cases in the state are now 258 including 9 deaths and 65 discharged: Govt of Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>In Bengaluru, 4 officers given charge:</strong></p><p><strong>Ganpati Bhatt</strong>,</p><p>dyclbangalore@nic.in<br />09845617274</p><p><br /><strong>KA Sebastian,</strong><br />rlc.bengluru@gmail.com<br />09443704669</p><p><strong>Sandeep V</strong><br />sandeep.v@gov.in<br />09611135878</p><p><strong>Durgaprasad</strong><br />leodurgaprasad@gmail.com<br />07829673393</p>.<p>As the lockdown has been extended till May 3 by the government, we will postpone the Indian Premier League for the time being: BCCI Sources</p>.<p>For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made:Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (ANI)</p>.<p>Here are the "Sapta Sutras" appealed by PM Narendra Modi to be followed by citizens during the coronavirus lockdown till May 3,2020.</p>.<p>With today’s announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3: DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (ANI)</p>.<p>2 more COVID-19 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh, death toll rises to 9; cases 473 (PTI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra:</p><p>4 more deaths reported in Pune today. All the four had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had Co-morbidity, according toPune Health Officials.A total of 38 people have died in Pune till now.</p><p>2 more COVID-19 deaths in Dharavi, toll rises to 7; cases in Mumbai's slum climb to 55, aBMC official told PTI.</p>.<p>There are 47 'Red Zones' in Delhi now. We've made the criteria more stringent now. Earlier an area used to be declared a 'Red Zone' if 10 or more positive cases were found there. Now,if 3 cases are found in an area it'll be declared a 'Red Zone' & contained, Delhi Health Minister told ANI.</p><p>"An area where 1 or 2 positive cases are found is considered an 'Orange Zone'. It is monitored & declared a 'Red Zone' if more cases are found there,"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.</p><p>"We haven't received the rapid testing kits yet. There is a great need for them. The central govt is about to receive the kits which have been imported, then we will get too. We will start working with it, the day we receive it," he said.</p>.<p>With just 149 tests per million Indians, we're now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182), Honduras (162).India delayed the purchase of testing kits and is critically short of them now, saysCongress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>Swift implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package is being monitored at the highest level. As of yesterday, more than 32 crore poor people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore under the package: Rajesh Malhotra, Ministry of Finance.</p>.<p>Trupti Katdare was in a slum in the central Indian city of Indore when the mob attacked.</p><p>She and a group of other public-health workers had been tracking down a man who might have had contact with a recently confirmed case of the coronavirus. When they found him, he cursed at them, asking why they wanted his information and accusing them of trying to take him away.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/doctors-come-under-attack-in-india-as-coronavirus-stigma-grows-825212.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p><strong>Hello readers!</strong><br /><br /></p><p>There's a new way to get the latest news from across the globe from Deccan Herald: DH Telegram notifications.</p><p>We are now on Telegram to help you stay up to date with the biggest news of the day. DH will send you updates including breaking news, fact checks, FAQs, views, our biggest stories and Speak Out every 30 minutes.</p><p><strong>Here's how you can subscribe to our Telegram notifications:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Download the Telegram app on your android mobile device from the Google Play Store.</p><p>Step 2: Click on this link:<a href="https://www.telegram.me/deccanheraldnews" target="_blank">t.me/deccanheraldnews</a></p><p>Step 3: Tap on Join option. If you are subscribing on a desktop, click "open in web".</p><p>You can also search for Deccan Herald within the Telegram app — we’re the ones with DH's logo.<br /><br />Once you join our channel you will get subscribed to our Telegram alerts.</p>.<p> "It was necessary to extend nationwide lockdown. If we follow lockdown rules, I think we will get rid of COVID-19," he said, before adding, "It is matter of concern that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the national capital."</p>.<p>The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging<a href="http://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">coronavirus</a>pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/imf-projects-indias-growth-rate-at-19-in-2020-forecasts-global-recession-due-to-covid-19-825302.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Karnataka sees one more death, COVID-19 casualty in the state now 10.P-219, a 76-year-old man, resident of Bengaluru Urban, passed away here on Tuesday.He had severe acute respiratory illness and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. (DHNS)</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fourth address to the nation in the current situation (first on March 19 calling for ‘Janata Curfew’, followed by the March 24 speech announcing a nationwide lockdown, and thereafter on April 2 calling for the of lighting lamps) was a well-structured speech demarcated into various sections and aimed at monopolising all kudos for stewarding the nation through the coronavirus pandemic. In that sense, it is as political a speech that one can hear in the times of a pandemic.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/another-narendra-modi-speech-high-on-politics-and-low-on-specifics-825351.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Will Thackeray Sarkar explain... How so many people gathered at Bandra (West) near Station? What was the Intelligence doing? From where these people come? How suddenly so many can gather there inspite of 144? Since lockdown started, never Bandra Police allow more than 4 persons to gather there. Than How & Why today?: Kirit Somaiya, BJP leader on Bandra incident.</p>.<p>Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14th April and so they would be able to go back to their villages: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)</p>.<p>Anxious tipplers who were expectingthe government to ease restrictions on the sale of liquor and alcoholic beveragesafter the first phase of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>lockdown ended on April 14 will now have to wait till April 20.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/coronavirus-lockdown-dry-spell-to-continue-for-tipplers-as-karnataka-says-no-to-booze-till-april-20-825398.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).</p><p>The number of fatalities was a sharp increase after two days in decline, and beat the previous high of 2,108 on April 10.</p><p>The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 25,757 people in the US, the most of any country.</p><p>But President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that swaths of the United States could lift coronavirus shutdowns "very soon" and said he could see "rays of light" on the horizon for the world's largest economy. (AFP)</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government has initiated a probe to get to the source of rumours about restarting of trains that led to a huge gathering of migrant workers at Bandra.<br />On Tuesday late night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister reviewed the situation.<br />" have ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrants back home," Deshmukh said.<br />He said those found guilty of sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking the fullest force of law.</p>.<p>FIR registered under Sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p>.<p>Two dead & 76 tested positive for COVID-19 today of which 65 are residents of Indore & 11 are from other states who were staying in Indore. Total positive cases in the district stand at 438: Dr. Jyoti Bindal, Dean of MGM Medical College, Indore, MadhyaPradesh (ANI)</p>.<p>A man was detained by police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai over messages on his social media accounts which may have contributed to the gathering of a large number of migrant workers in suburban Bandra on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.</p><p>The man, identified as Vinay Dubey, was apprehended from Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night, an official said.</p><p>After handing him over to the Mumbai police, he will be in custody of the Azad Maidan police, where the process of registering an offence against him was going on, he said. (PTI)</p>.<p>Mumbai: 10 more staff of a hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. They were in quarantine after 3 patients admitted there had tested positive. A total of 35 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the Coronavirus till now. They are being treated at the hospital itself</p>.<p>Delhi: A female doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital, which is treating people with COVID-19. It happened yesterday inside the surgical ward. When a male doctor came to rescue her, they were manhandled by patients. Doctors had hid inside duty room&called security. (ANI)</p>.<p>5 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Dharavi. The total number of positive cases in the area have now risen to 60 (including 7 deaths): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai (ANI)</p>.<p>Gujarat: Surat Rural Police took out awareness drive with animals, in the tribal area of Mandvi in Surat dist yesterday, amid coronavirusLockdown. Surat rural DySP says "When animals fall ill we call them. They're telling us they can't kill us when but we can stay protected by staying home." (ANI)</p>.<p>29 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far - 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1034: State Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>Meghalaya reports first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old doctor dies of disease: CM Conrad Sangma (PTI)</p>.<p>According to the guidelines, all religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In the case of funerals, the congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-here-are-mhas-guidelines-for-the-extended-lockdown-825569.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>"Karnataka is thankful to all Doctor Volunteers who are helping in the fight against #COVID19 & saving lives from the safety of their homes.</p><p>If you are a doctor who can volunteer your time: give a missed call at 080-47192219 or visit" tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa</p>.<p>"Prime Minister @narendramodi Government issues guidelines to be followed during the #CoronaVirusLockDown across India until 3rd May 2020.</p><p>Select permitted activities will be allowed with effect from 20th April 2020 with certain conditions," tweets BJP Karnataka.</p>.<p>In a controversial move, the authorities of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Asarva separated Hindu-Muslim coronavirus patients in the specially made 1200-bed COVID-19 facility. Officials said that the segregation was done three days back following instruction from senior government officers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/govt-hospital-in-ahmedabad-separates-hindu-muslim-coronavirus-patients-825586.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>A 69-year-old Chikkaballapur man dies of coronavirus in Bengaluru on Wednesday, toll mounts to 11 in the Karnataka.</p>.<p>Guj CM not to meet anyone for one week as MLA whom he met tests coronavirus positive: CMO (PTI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra: 117 new cases recorded today in the state, of which 66 are from Mumbai and 44 from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2801 now. (ANI)</p>.<p>A patient yesterday threatened our female resident doctor&other staff. FIR is being filed. Security guards&supervisor suspended. Police protection tightened, an explanation is being sought from senior doctors, said Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi to ANI.</p>.<p>Ola has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enable essential medical trips in Mumbai. BMC has been provided with dedicated cars for every ward in the city to ferry health workers and paramedical staff across wards and their homes: Ola Statement.</p>.<p>The United Kingdom to receive nearly 3 million units of paracetamol following talks with India. This will arrive in the next two weeks & will be stocked in the UK’s leading supermarkets: Foreign & Commonwealth Office, UK Government.</p>.<p>12 new <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours, taking total number of active cases to 132 now & 7 deaths till date: Chief Secretary, West Bengal</p>.<p>In pursuance of the Government's decision to issue pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakhs to help taxpayers during <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> pandemic, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totaling to about Rs 4,250 cr, as of April 14th, 2020: CBDT</p>.<p>In view of Consolidated Revised Guidelines & National Directives by Central Govt for <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> management, all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries, & breweries in Assam shall remain closed with immediate effect: State Govt</p>.<p>2 more <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases reported in Punjab today, one each from Patiala & Sangrur ("contact of positive Tablighi case"). Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 186, including 146 active cases, 27 cured, & 13 deaths: Punjab Government</p>.<p>38 more <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, of these 34 are those who attended "single source event in Delhi" & their contacts. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 1242, including 1113 who attended "single source event in Delhi" & their contacts: State Government</p>.<p>A journalist working with a newspaper has been tested positive for COVID-19in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Kangra Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan Gupta</p>.<p>Government's mobile app <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23AarogyaSetu" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">Aarogya Setu</a>, developed for tracking <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23coronavirus" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">coronavirus</a> patients, becomes world's fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads in just 13 days</p>.<p>Two more<a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-</a>1<a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">9</a> positive cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases to 72: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Health Secretary, Bihar</p>.<p>Number of <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases has reached to 1076 in Rajasthan, with 71 more people testing positive today. Of the fresh cases, 30 have been reported in Jaipur, 27 in Kota, 10 in Jodhpur: Rajasthan Health Department</p>.<p>17 new positive cases & 2 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 1578 (including 1080 positive cases - under Special Operations). The total death toll stands at 32: Government of Delhi c<a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Coronavirus" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">oronavirus</a></p>.<p>The Centre on Wednesday announced opening up of industries in rural areas, construction sector, IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES), Special Economic Zones (SEZ), activities related to agriculture as well as work under MNREGA from April 20, but with restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown period that has now been extended till May 3.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy-business/coronavirus-lockdown-economic-activity-to-start-on-april-20-lockdown-exit-plan-targets-rural-areas-825886.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>India’s economy may be heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades after Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/www.deccanherald.com/tag/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>extended the world’s biggest<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/www.deccanherald.com/tag/lockdown">lockdown</a>to contain the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>outbreak.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-may-see-first-contraction-in-40-years-on-coronavirus-lockdown-extension-825806.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>COVID-19 has killed at least 131,319 people around the world, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths, according to an AFP tally Wednesday from official sources.</p><p>Europe has reported 88,716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26,950.</p><p>The US is followed by Italy with 21,645 deaths, Spain with 18,579 and France with 17,167.</p>.<p>East Champaran, Bihar: Locals of a village in Harsiddhi block attacked a medical team & Police who went there to create awareness on COVID-19. Police says, "We were receiving complaints that people in that village were defying social distancing & lockdown norms."</p><p>So, Block Development Officer (BDO) along with a medical team and police went there to create awareness on coronavirus among them. But they didn't listen and became violent. We rescued everyone from there but a health official and 5 police personnel were injured, police informed.</p>.<p>India’s economy may be heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades after Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/www.deccanherald.com/tag/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>extended the world’s biggest<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/www.deccanherald.com/tag/lockdown">lockdown</a>to contain the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>outbreak.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-may-see-first-contraction-in-40-years-on-coronavirus-lockdown-extension-825806.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>The Centre on Wednesday announced opening up of industries in rural areas, construction sector, IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES), Special Economic Zones (SEZ), activities related to agriculture as well as work under MNREGA from April 20, but with restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown period that has now been extended till May 3.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy-business/coronavirus-lockdown-economic-activity-to-start-on-april-20-lockdown-exit-plan-targets-rural-areas-825886.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>United States records nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University reports: AFP</p>.<p>19 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district rises to 167: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh (ANI)</p>.<p>42 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; MP tally surges to 980: Health officials (PTI)</p>.<p>India's total number ofcoronavirus positive cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)</p>.<p>Out of the 929 samples which were tested yesterday, 21 have tested positive for coronavirus : King George's Medical University, Lucknow (ANI)</p>.<p>With a view to mitigate hardship to policyholders whose health&motor (3rd party) insurance policies are due for renewal during lockdown, Govt. has issued notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.</p><p>This is for policies that are due between 25th March and 3rd May, in order to ensure their continuity and hassle-free claims payment during the above grace period, she informed.</p>.<p>A 66-year old man infected by coronavirus dies in Bengaluru, death toll in Karnataka rises to 13: Health Department.</p>.<p>The Indian rupee tanked 36 paise to an all-time low of 76.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking weak domestic equities and sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/coronavirus-impact-rupee-tanks-36-paise-to-all-time-low-of-7680-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade-825956.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></strong></p>.<p>Rajasthan reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases; state's tally rises to 1,101: Officials</p>.<p>Gujarat reports a record 105 positive coronavirus cases in since last evening news bulletin, total rises to 871. Three more deaths reported, toll up to 36.</p>.<p>A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus has lost his life at a hospital Agra. He had chronic kidney disease with systematic hypertension for the last 4 years. Total coronavirus related deaths in the district now at 5: Prabhu N Singh, Agra District Magistrate</p>.<p>India is set to receive a total of 6.5 lakh<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">COVID-19</a>testing kits from China on Thursday.</p><p>New Delhi's envoy to Beijing, Vikram Misri, confirmed that the testing kits had been despatched from Guangzhou Airport in China early on Thursday and would reach India later on the day.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/india-to-get-65-lakh-covid-19-testing-kits-from-china-today-825960.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>"Covid Challenge suggestions to<br />@MamataOfficial<br />call for ACTION and not REACTION.</p><p>These are constructive. No time for criticism. Time to sternly deal with violators of Lockdown and failing/non performing officials.</p><p>Lockdown 2 Guidelines have evoked +ve response. Give your 100%" tweetsGovernor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar</p>.<p>Three more COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat; state toll reaches 36: Govt official. PTI</p>.<p>A pizza boy has been detected with COVID-19 in Delhi. 17 other delivery boys linked with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 people have been placed under home quarantine: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)</p>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address a press conference at 1:00 pm via video-conferencing today.</p>.<p>Ministry Of Civil Aviation had summoned all private airlines’ CEOs yesterday regarding advance tickets bookings during the lockdown period and the refund policy. All CEOs had attended the meeting with MoCA senior officials, through virtual platform.</p><p>Government is forming guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking issues and refund discrepancies so far. Government to come out with these guidelines soon.</p>.<p>A timber mill on China's northeastern border with Russia was buzzing with activity this week as dozens of workers sorted, cut and stacked logs.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/remote-chinese-city-hit-by-coronavirus-after-weeks-of-feeling-safe-825971.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>With most Americans under stay-at-home orders to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and more than 2 million people infected globally, talk is turning to how antibody tests might help guide efforts to lift these restrictions.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/what-are-coronavirus-antibody-tests-can-it-help-easing-lockdown-825919.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>11 new coronavirus positive cases reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai.Dharavi has so far reported 71 positive cases and 8 deaths</p>.<p>Govt should effectively utilise resources to fight COVID-19, hand them over to states, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>Rahul Gandhi proposes scaling up coronavirus testing and using it strategically. "India's testing rate very low at 199 per million so far; need to ramp up testing," he said.</p><p>"Create food net, implement NYAY scheme to provide financial help to poor," he said in the video conferencing press meet.</p><p>"Create defensive package for MSMEs; protect big strategic companies," he said.</p>.<p>2,90,401 people have been tested till date, of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday: Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).</p>.<p>Increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases cross 4000 mark - at 4067 (including 3666 active cases, 292 cured/discharged/migrated people and 109 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>"I disagree with Narendra Modi with a lot of issues but now is not the time to fight. Unite and fight the virus," Rahul Gandhi said.</p><p>"We will give constructive suggestions, the government may take it or not, Congress will do its jobs," he said.</p><p>"Would have liked more decentralisation to states and more detailed conversation between PM and CMs on lockdown," he said.</p><p>"Right now we have to make sure that we defeat coronavirus," Rahul Gandhi pointed out</p>.<p>"Do not be in the mind-set to declare victory, fight till last minute. Premature declaration of victory is fatal," says Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>"Migrant labourers issue is a very serious issue. Govt has to act fast otherwise one can see social unrest very fast in this country" Congress party leaderRahul Gandhi said.</p><p>"oday, the supply of testing kits is limited, every country wants testing kits and the ones that we’ve got are a minuscule amount," he said.</p><p>He also said that the govt must allocate more money for the daily wage workers and migrant workers without penny pinching.</p>.<p>"As a member of the opposition, I want to give my support to both Central & State Govts. I want to tell all the people who're fighting this battle that we're proud of you," said Rahul Gandhi briefing the media via video conferencing on the coronaviruscrisis.</p><p>"We must not deal with the prism of fear, we have to fight this with the prism of confidenceto come out as a stronger nation, defeating the coronavirus," he said.</p><p>"India is bigger than any disease, our country has overcome bigger challenges, make a resolve to succeed and defeat this virus. I want to support the govt, Centre and States," he said.</p><p>"India has to unite to fight Coronavirus, keeping religion, caste, communities aside," he said in the presser.</p><p>"India will reach different level if we defeat virus effectively, " he mentioned.</p><p>"10 kg of wheat and rice, one kg of sugar, one kg of pulses should be given to poor every week," he suggested during the press briefing.</p><p>"India should start random testing of virus; without it, you will keep following virus and it will keep getting ahead of you," he said.</p>.<p>If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first phase of lockdown period (25th March-14th April), the airline shall refund the full amount; refund to be made within a period of 3 weeks from date of request of cancellation: Ministry of Civil Aviation</p>.<p>IPL Governing Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice, due to COVID19: Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI</p>.<p>Total number of Coronavirus positive patients in Madhya Pradesh rises to 1115 including 701 in Indore and 196 in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Health Department</p>.<p>2 more <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases reported in Karnataka (36 in the last 24 hours). The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now at 315, including 82 discharged & 13 deaths: Karnataka Government</p>.<p>A total of 3,336 Indians in 53 countries were infected by thecoronaviruswhile 25 lost their lives due to the disease, government sources said on Thursday.</p><p>They said Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision to check spread of the virus in the country.</p>.<p>Gujarat records 163 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours, the highest till date in the time period, total cases swell up to 929.</p>.<p>6 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 80. All 6 positive cases are family members of the person from Munger who tested positive yesterday: Principal Secretary- Health, Bihar</p>.<p>More than 90 officials from the Health Department and 20 from Police Department have tested positive for <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> in Bhopal till date: Tarun Pithode, Bhopal Collector.</p>.<p>25 more <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> cases reported in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now at 1267, including 180 discharged & 15 deaths: Tamil Nadu Government</p>.<p>Eight COVID-19 patients in Indore passed away today; total death toll in Indore rises to 47: Dr Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical Health Officer-Indore, Madhya Pradesh</p>.<p>Encounter has started at Dairoo in Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police - ANI</p>.<p>The global coronavirus death toll passed 140,000, with nearly two thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1800 GMT.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/global-coronavirus-death-toll-tops-140000-afp-tally-826311.html">Read more</a></p>.<p>China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending, raising pressure on authorities to do more to stop mounting job losses.</p><p>Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 6.8% in January-March year-on-year, official data showed on Friday, larger than the 6.5% decline forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and reversing a 6% expansion in the fourth quarter of last year.</p>.<p>India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 13,387 (including 11201 active cases, 1749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>China's coronavirus ground-zero city ofWuhanon Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely.</p><p>The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally inWuhan.</p>.<p>- Fixed reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) reduced by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, with immediate effect<br /><br />-Contraction in exports in March 2020 at 34.6%, turned out to be much more severe than during the Global Financial Crisis. However, amidst all this, the level of Forex Exchange Reserves which we have continue to be robust<br /><br />-For 2020-21, International Monetary Fund projects sizable reshaped recoveries, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround & resume its pre-covid, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4% in 2020-21<br /><br />-Rs 50,000 cr special finance facility to be provided to financial institutions such as Nabard, Sidbi, NHB<br /><br />-LTRO-2.0 to involve Rs 50,000 cr to begin with, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das<br /><br />-90-day NPA norm not to apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks<br /><br />- LCR requirement down to 80% from 100%</p>.<p>-90-day NPA norm not to apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks</p><p><br />-Banks not to make any further dividend payout in view of financial difficulties arising from Covid-19<br /><br />-Loans given by NBFCs to real estate companies to get similar benefit as given by scheduled commercial banks</p>.<p>92 more COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 1021, including 74 discharged and 38 deaths: State Health Department</p>.<p>38 new COVID-19 cases reported today in the state; Jaipur-5, Jodhpur-18, Jhunjhunu-1, Nagaur-2, Ajmer-1, Tonk-6, Jhalawar-1, Kota-4. The total number of positive cases rises to 1169 now in the state: Rajasthan Health Department</p>.<p><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) <a href="https://t.co/5DH9fjNshQ">pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1251027681254223878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 17, 2020</a></p>.<p>So far, we have only 8 positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which 2 are doctors&1 nursing assistant, 4 are responding well to treatment&we had one case in Ladakh, now he is fully cured&has joined duty: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to ANI</p>.<p>It has come to my notice that many schools are taking fees arbitrarily and charging transportation fees even when schools are closed. Private schools should not stoop to this level. Be it private or government schools, they cannot hike fees: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia</p>.<p>38 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Total cases in the state stand at 353, including 82 discharged & 13 deaths: ANI</p>.<p>UP CM in a meeting today with senior officers said,'It doesn't matter if a person has Ration Card or not, Aadhaar Card or not, if the person is needy he/she would be provided with essential food items. Even if the person is a migrant he/she shall be provided with food and ration'</p>.Karnataka sets a new record of seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a day on Friday. On Thursday, for the entire day, it had seen 36 new cases. But on Friday, by noon, it already reported 38 new cases taking the state tally from 315 to 353..<p>The wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, which was held in a farm near Bidadi, amid nation wide lockdown on Friday, came under criticism on social media after video footages of the wedding were leaked online.</p><p>Twitteratti were quick to point out that the footages showing some guests crowding at the venue, were not wearing masks.<br /></p>.<p>There is no problem as far as hydroxychloroquine or paracetamol are concerned.We assess every day the requirement for domestic consumption & the excess that can be exported. We keep 10 days stock with us, at present we've sufficient APIs: Sadananda Gowda, Union Chemicals Minister</p>.<p>Knowing full well that the pandemic is galloping, Modi delayed the lockdown for swearing in its govt in MP. BJP's lust for power has exposed millions to become victims. Its insatiable, unprincipled greed is directly responsible for this worsening public health emergency: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said following reports that Madhya Pradesh on Apr 16 set record for highest number of 361 cases in a single day. Earlier, Delhi had recorded 356 cases in a single day.</p>.<p>A 35-year-old male <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">C</a>OVID-19 patient from Vaishail dies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna Bihar: Patna AIIMS officials</p>.<p>A 75-year-old <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a> patient from Armpora Sopore in Baramulla has died at JVC Hospital in Srinagar, taking the death toll due to the disease to five in Jammu & Kashmir: Medical Superintendent of JVC Hospital</p>.<p>A 35-year-old male, who had tested positive for <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">COVID-19</a>, lost his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna today. He had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever at the time he was admitted to hospital: AIIMS Patna official <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Bihar" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">Bihar</a></p>.<p>The UK has announced additional charter flight from Bengaluru to London on 23rd April to take back to the UK more Britons stranded in Karnataka. The first flight from Bengaluru will take off on 20th April from Kempegowda International Airport</p>.<p>Maharashtra State Housing Department issues instructions to landlords to postpone rent collection by at least 3 months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office</p>.<p>44 new COVID19 cases reported in the state from 5 pm yesterday to 5 pm today; the total number of positive cases in the state is 359 including 13 deaths and 88 discharges: Karnataka Health Department</p>.<p>Three COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 40: Uttarakhand Health Department</p>.<p>1076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 13,835(including 11616 active cases, 1766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>A 44-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Pune today. He suffered from comorbid conditions. Total death toll in Pune is now 49: Pune Health Officials, Maharashtra</p>.<p>ICMR testing guidelines for COVID-19 should be strictly followed. Changes made by BMC may bring down the number of positive patients artificially but may result in a subsequent spread in the community. Please adhere strictly to ICMR guidelines: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray</p>.<p>78 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today; the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rises to 1099 (including 86 discharged/recovered patients and 41 deaths): Gujarat Health Department</p><ul>\t<li></li></ul>.<p>Had a good discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa about COVID-19 challenge & assured India’s support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi</p>.<p>3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ranchi today; 2 from Azad Basti and one from Hindpiri. Positive cases in the State rise to 32: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni</p>.<p>As a relief to MSMEs, income tax refunds worth Rs 5,204 crores have been issued by CBDT in the last 10 days to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses (proprietors, firms, corporate & trusts)since 8th April 2020 in view of COVID-19 situation: Income Tax Dept, Govt of India</p>.<p>We are procuring 75,000 high-quality rapid testing kits at a benchmark price of Rs 337 plus GST from a South Korean company based in India: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo</p>.<p>The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is doubling at a slower rate during the lockdown period, the Centre said on Friday as the confirmed cases of respiratory disease touched 13,835.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/covid-19-doubling-rate-dips-during-lockdown-in-india-826636.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Even as virologists zero in on the virus that causes<a href="http://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus" target="_blank">COVID-19</a>, a very basic question remains unanswered: do those who recover from the disease have immunity?<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/recovery-from-coronavirus-may-not-confer-immunity-warn-experts-826664.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Karnataka has seen 99 Covid-19 cases,which includes a record 44 on Friday, in the past three days, with a distinct pattern emerging in the surging virus cases in the state.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/karnataka-sees-99-new-covid-19-cases-in-three-days-826756.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>After the Reserve Bank of India delivered its second tranche of stimulus mainly prodding banks to lend more to non-banking and housing finance companies struggling to stay afloat in the lockdown, all eyes are now on a complementary fiscal package by the government, especially for the small businesses, which are finding it difficult even to pay wages, rentals and for utilities.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy-business/now-all-eyes-on-fiscal-package-826738.html">Read more</a></p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/recovery-from-coronavirus-may-not-confer-immunity-warn-experts-826664.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/global-coronavirus-death-toll-hits-150000-826789.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base there. All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested: Navy officials</p>.<p>India's total number of coronavirus cases at 14,378 (including 11,906 active cases, 1992 recovered/ discharged/ migrated and 480 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>In this treatment, the plasma extracted from the blood of a fully recovered COVID-19 patient is injected into the critical patient to help his body generate antibodies to fight the virus.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/gujarat-government-to-use-plasma-transfusion-to-treat-coronavirus-patients-826818.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>A woman who had delivered a baby 2 days ago at Sadar Hospital, Jharkhand, tested positive for coronavirus yesterday</p>.<p>41 more COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths (in Jaipur) reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1270 & deaths to 19. Of the 2 deaths today, one patient had chronic kidney disease and the other had acute diabetes: State Health Department</p>.<p>7 COVID-19 patients have passed away since 6 pm yesterday; total death toll in the state rises to 48: Gujarat Health Department</p>.<p>31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 603 including 42 discharged and 15 deaths: Arja Srikanth, Nodal Officer, COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh</p>.<p>A large global contraction in the first half of this year is inevitable, the International Monetary Fund has warned, asserting that the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>pandemic has struck the world economy that was already in a fragile state as it was weighed down by trade disputes, policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/large-global-contraction-in-the-first-half-of-2020-inevitable-imf-826826.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Karnataka: 371 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed till noon. This includes 13 deaths & 92 discharges. 12 new positive cases have been reported till noon today.</p>.<p>Two more positive cases detected, taking the total to 10 active cases in the state. Both cases are from the house of the first patient, one is family and other a helper in the house: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister</p>.<p>There are 1767 <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COVID19" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">C</a>OVID-19 positive cases in Delhi, out of which 67 were reported yesterday. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs & 6 are on ventilators: Satyendar Jain Delhi Health Minister</p>.<p>Union Min Pratap Sarangi writes to Odisha CM requesting him to direct Shri Jagannath Temple administration to hold extensive consultations with Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth, Gajapati Maharaj,temple servitors&others before taking any decision on 'Rath Yatra'.</p>.<p>Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi constitutes a consultative group of 11 party members, chaired by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, to formulate views of the party on various issues. Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram, also among members.</p>.<p> "We have received 42,000 rapid kits, they will be used in containment zones starting from tomorrow": Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister - ANI</p>.<p>The world economy, already "sluggish" before the coronavirus outbreak, is now bound to suffer a "severe recession" in 2020, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned and said the current crisis posed "daunting challenges" for policymakers in many emerging markets and developing economies.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/covid-19-effect-world-economy-bound-to-suffer-severe-recession-says-imf-chief-826840.html"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police Pune City Dr Ravindra Shisve has confirmed that a 42-year-old police constable and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, in Pune - ANI</p>.<p>The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana is 227 including 137 active patients, 88 recovered, 2 deaths: Haryana Health Department - ANI</p>.<p>One more COVID-19 patient - Sajibur Rahman is discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital after 3 successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients - 12: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma</p>.<p>Mortality rate in our country is around 3.3%. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% death has been reported in age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% & for 75 yrs and above it is 42.2%: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry (ANI)</p>.<p>1992 people across the country have recovered, overall recovery percentage is something around 13.85%.: Lav Aggarwal,Health Ministry (ANI)</p>.<p>Of 14,378 positive COVID-19 cases, 4,291 linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation: Health Ministry (PTI)</p>.<p>Delhi govt announces compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of all employees who die during duty while dealing with COVID-19 operations. Earlier, it was only for doctors and healthcare professionals involved in treating COVID-19 patients. This has now been extended to all, including police and civil defence officers, says Arvind Kejriwal.</p>.<p>Karnataka: 384 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 14 deaths and 104 discharges. One more death has been reported today. New cases confirmed today are 25.</p>.<p>Increase of 957 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 14792 in India (including 12289 active cases, 2015 cured/discharged/migrated people and 488 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)</p>.<p> With new deaths in Gujarat and West Bengal, the total number of casualties reaches 498.</p>.<p>The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe, nearly two thirds of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Saturday at 1800 GMT.</p><p>With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 157,163 worldwide.</p><p>The tallies are collated using date collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).</p>.<p>The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.3 per cent, while over 13 percent patients have recovered so far.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/covid-19-mortality-rate-in-india-around-33-health-ministry-827125.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Is the Covid-19 tide turning in some places? The Health Ministry on Saturday said a positive trend had emerged in 47 districts across 23 states as not even a single case of Covid-19 was reported in the past 14 days.<br /></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/in-see-saw-coronavirus-battle-no-new-cases-in-47-districts-827148.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday ordered the courts to treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent and proceed with the matters in accordance with the circulars issued regarding the procedure to be followed to ensure social distancing.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/covid-19-lockdown-effect-jk-sees-rise-in-domestic-violence-against-women-827072.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>As India has entered its 25th day of the nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus, the government, on Saturday, released a list of services that will remain open all over India after April 20.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-lockdown-list-of-services-that-will-resume-in-india-after-april-20-826943.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more here</strong></a></p>.<p>45 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases to 241: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh (ANI)</p>.<p>A 50-year-old person who had tested positive for coronavirus & passed away at around 12 am: Gurugram District Administration in Haryana (ANI)</p>.<p>Is the COVID-19 tide turning in some places? The Health Ministry on Saturday said a positive trend had emerged in 47 districts across 23 states as not even a single case of Covid-19 was reported in the past 14 days.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/in-see-saw-coronavirus-battle-no-new-cases-in-47-districts-827148.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Though it gets barely any attention there is no denial of the fact that Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a series of psychological problems among people, who struggle to cope with isolated living and the fear of uncertainties and unknown. DH's<strong>Kalyan Ray</strong>spoke to<strong>Dr Vikram Patel,</strong>one of the world’s foremost experts on mental health and the Pershing Square Professor of Global Health at the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, on the issues. Excerpts:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/insight/coronavirus-the-word-social-distancing-was-poorly-chosen-says-dr-vikram-patel-827095.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></strong></p>.<p>Elderly residents left soiled and unfed after their caregivers fled the premises, 31 deaths in the space of a few weeks: a nursing home in Montreal has become the symbol of the terrible toll<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/coronavirus-live-news-covid-19-latest-updates">coronavirus</a>is taking in Canada's long-term care homes.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/international/horrors-revealed-at-coronavirus-hit-canada-nursing-home-827187.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>1,334 new cases, 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p>.<p>44 new coronavirus positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)</p>.<p>When Sonu Kumar Chauhan set out homewards on his bicycle from Ludhiana in Punjab, it was to somehow reach in time for his wedding slated for April 15 in a UP district bordering Nepal.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/youth-cycles-850-km-for-wedding-amid-lockdown-lands-into-quarantine-827207.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, raising the tally in the district to 17, officials said on Sunday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/one-more-tests-positive-for-covid-19-in-uttar-pradeshs-shamli-total-number-of-cases-rises-to-17-827208.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to transfer cash and distribute free foodgrains to the poor, saying only a heartless government will not do anything.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/only-a-heartless-govt-will-do-nothing-p-chidambaram-asks-centre-2-questions-over-poors-status-amid-coronavirus-lockdown-827222.html" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>.<p>Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Dr Pratima Murthy, head of psychiatry at NIMHANS talks on the psychological effects of the lockdown. Deccan Herald's editor Sitaraman Shankar talks on The Power of Good. A conversation with musicians Aravind Murali, Jaishankar Iyer, Shankar Sundaram and Palakkad Sriram to fill music into your quarantine.</p>.<p>Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)</p>.<p>44 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the State is 647: Arja Srikanth, Nodal Officer(ANI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra: 9 people test positive for coronavirus in Nagpur district today; the total number of positive cases is 72: District Information Office, Nagpur (ANI)</p>.<p>228 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat today; state tally goes up to 1,604. Five more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat; state toll climbs to 58: Health official (PTI)</p>.<p>Four new cases were reported in the mid-day COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday afternoon in Karnataka. Two of the cases (Patients 385 and 386) had a history of travel to Delhi, but the other two patients, including a 23-year-old woman are affiliated with the Nanjangud Pharma cluster.</p><p>This raises the total number of positive cases in the state to 388 to date. However, this number contradicts a total number of 410 positive cases as disclosed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>"Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in #Delhi but it’s still under control. No need to panic," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.</p><p>"I had word with one of COVID-19 positive person, he told me that he was volunteering at a govt food distribution center&was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food centre, along with others working at our centres," he said.</p><p>"Coronavirus has started spreading in Delhi hence containment zones increasing, but situation under control," the AAP chief said.</p><p>"We have decided to not relax lockdown restrictions in Delhi 'as of now'; will assess the situation again after one week," Delhi CM informed.</p><p>"Coronavirus cases increasing due to Tablighi Markaz incident; 12 per cent of cases detected across country in Delhi," he said.</p><p>"Delhi paid the price of markaz incident and inflow of travellers from other countries," he said.</p>.<p>Many rumours are afloat that the Government is contemplating a reduction/stoppage of pension which has become a source of worry for the pensioners.</p><p>There is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect.</p><p><br />Says Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension</p>.<p>Over 66800 coronavirustests conducted in Maharashtra, says Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray</p>.<p>Tomorrow onwards we're starting some financial activities. As we don't run our economy now, we'll be in financial crisis after we come out of coronavirus crisis. We're starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our districts have zero positive case, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray</p>.<p>PM Modi not in two minds about the way forward and knows what needed to be done and when, Union minister Javadekar (PTI)</p>.<p>New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers: Amazon India</p>.<p>No relaxation from April 20 for containment zones in hotspots. Cinema halls, shopping complexes, malls, religious places to remain closed till May 3: Health Ministry (PTI)</p>.<p>I am delighted to announce that currently there is not a single COVID-19 positive patient...I appeal to the people of Goa to extend their cooperation to us till 3rd May, just like they have done till date: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)</p>.1,334 fresh COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday, 27 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry (PTI).Two COVID-19 related fatalities reported in Karnataka, death toll in state increases to 16: Health Department (PTI).<p>Gujarat reports five more deaths due to COVID-19; toll 63: Health official. (PTI)</p>.<p>Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 4200; 552 new cases, 12 deaths on Sunday: Health official.</p>.<p>Lockdown in Telangana will continue till May 7. Cabinet will decide further course of action on May 5. 