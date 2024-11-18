Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Countries of Global South worst hit by global conflicts: PM Modi at G20 summit

US President Joe Biden, Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among the leaders attending the two-day summit at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum.
nirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 16:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 16:56 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiRio de JaneiroG20

Follow us on :

Follow Us