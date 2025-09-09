<p>New Delhi: Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their best wishes on his election to the second highest constitutional post of the country.</p><p>Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.</p><p>Radhakrishnan, who was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, took to 'X' to thank President Murmu and PM Modi for their greetings.</p>.Vice President Election 2025 Highlights| \nIdeological battle continues: Sudershan Reddy after CP Radhakrishnan's victory.<p>"My heartfelt thanks to our Honourable President of India Smt. @rashtrapatibhvn Ji," he said in response to the President's post on X.</p><p>"My heartfelt thanks to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji," Radhakrishnan said.</p><p>Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India and said his rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress.</p><p>Modi expressed confidencethatRadhakrishnanwillbeanoutstandingvice president, who will strengthen constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discourse.</p>