CPI(M) MP targets banking system in Rajya Sabha as he raises issue of people falling prey to loan apps

“Our conventional banking system is denying loans to the poor and needy. This situation will naturally lead the common man to depend on other sources of money," he said.

He said the situation of people who borrow money through loan apps is "very pathetic" and once the payment is late or if they fail to pay the amount demanded by the app owners, the customer is blackmailed and such mafias commit heinous crimes, including circulating deep fake videos, and morphed images by using data extracted from the client during the registration process.

"This leads to client dying by suicide and other problems," Rahim said while accusing the government of remaining silent on the issue.

To address this, he suggested that the government should expand small credit schemes through nationalised banks, strengthening the cooperative sector and promoting credit schemes through cooperative banks. He also said the government should publicise details of legal and illegal loan apps at regular intervals.

Trinamool Congress' Samirul Islam raised the issue of the union government not clearing the MGNREGA dues to the West Bengal government and it is a matter of concern that the poor are "neglected" through the reduction in budget for the social sector scheme.