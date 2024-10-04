Home
Criminal cases can't be lodged against journalist for criticising govt: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said in a democratic country, criminal cases cannot be lodged against journalists for criticising the government as their rights are protected under the Constitution.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 13:51 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 13:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGovernmentJournalistsFreedom of Expression

